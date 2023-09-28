NRL Rd 10 - Warriors v Panthers
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Shaun Johnson of the Warriors passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

There's a lot of people across the game feeling for Shaun Johnson right now, losing out in the Dally M race to a red-hot Kalyn Ponga by a singular point, but if you ask the halfback, it's fair game.

Johnson went into the award show as an extremely short-priced favourite to take out the major award after an extremely consistent season with the New Zealand Warriors, who he guided to a top four spot in the process.

However, things didn't go to plan with both stars being rested in the final round, meaning it came down to their respective Round 26 games, as Johnson polled three points and Kalyn six to snare the medal.

The decision created some minor controversy, with Warriors' team mate Jazz Tevaga taking to Instagram to claim 'KP' was good, but Johnson was robbed in the utility's own Kanye West moment.

Jazz Tevaga took to Instagram following the Dally M ceremony.

Despite all the chatter, Johnson believes 'robbery' couldn't be any further from the truth.

“I wasn't (robbed), Kalyn had a great year, he was the centrepiece of the Knights going on their run, and it was a really special run they went on,” Johnson told the SMH.

“If there was going to be a person I thought was going to get it, it was him.

“When I got asked before the night what it would mean to me, I hadn't put much thought into it.

“As the night goes on, and they string you along [with the results], your heart gets racing, and I was like, ‘maybe I am a genuine chance of winning it'.

“At some point in the night, I started caring about it. I said to Kalyn up there, ‘Did you play the last two rounds?' He said, ‘I didn't play the last one', and I was like, ‘Neither did I'.

2023 Dally M Awards
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) 2023 NRL Dally M Medal winner and Fullback of the Year Kalyn Ponga of the Newcastle Knights poses with 2023 NRLW Dally M Medal winner and Fullback of the Year Tamika Upton of the Newcastle Knights during the 2023 Dally M Awards at The Winx Stand, Royal Randwick Racecourse on September 27, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“When they gave me my points [for the last game], I asked him, ‘How well did you play? Did you kill it?' He said, ‘I played good, but I didn't kill it'. I was like, ‘OK'. Then six points popped up, and I was like, ‘bro, you killed it, you little liar'.”

Johnson did seemingly miss points in games where he performed well, casting a shadow of sorts over the award system.

The Kiwi halfback did have to compete with prop forward Addin Fonua-Blake for points, who enjoyed a career-best season at the 'Wash', and especially polled strongly late in the season.