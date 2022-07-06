The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed star second rower Briton Nikora has signed a new three-year deal with the club, keeping him in the Shire until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Nikora's future has been under a microscope in recent months, with the New Zealand-born forward linked with a move away from the Sharks at the end of the season.

It's thought that the Wests Tigers chased him heavily, while other clubs interested at one point included the St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors.

He has ultimately elected to stick with the Sharks though, where he has quickly become a permanent fixture in the starting 17.

He said in a club statement that he was looking forward to his future.

“I’m pleased to have been able to get this new contract sorted and am now looking forward to focusing on rest of this season, and to what the next three years might bring,” Nikora said.

“Under Craig and the coaching staff there is a feeling we are building something special here at the Sharks and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Nikora has been part of the Sharks' junior pathways since 2017, and made his debut in 2019, barely missing a game for the black, white and blue since he found his feet in the NRL.

Into his fourth season, he has now made 76 appearances, with 24 in 2019, 16 in 2020 (out of 20), and 22 last year, to go with 14 already to his name this season, where he is in a three-way battle for second row spots with Teig Wilton and Wade Graham.

Nikora has also played four Tests with the New Zealand Kiwis, and the deal to remain at Cronulla, should he stay fit, should see him go well past 150 games for the club before his contract is up for renewal again.