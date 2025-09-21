Saturday night's clash between the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks produced the biggest upset of the 2025 season so far, with the minor premiers being bounced out of the finals in straight sets.

The match was a fiery one, with multiple players being pulled up by officials throughout the game.

While none were suspended, men from both sides will be wanting to keep their names off the charge sheets moving forward.

Sharks prop Toby Rudolf was the likeliest to be suspended; however, it has been revealed that he will be free to play in his side's preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm next week.

Rudolf has been charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle and will be fined $1000. Should he dispute the penalty and fail, his fine will be increased to $1500.

Fellow Sharks forward Billy Burns was also charged, copping a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for his hit on Jed Stuart.

He will receive the same punishments as Rudolf.

Opposing Raiders star Zac Hosking has also escaped with a fine after his Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Sharks skipper Blayke Brailey.

He will be forced to pay $1800 for the tackle, or $2500 should he challenge the charge and fail.