Cronulla have named their 21-man squad to face Canterbury at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, with Sharks coach John Morris welcoming a host of key names for the club’s final pre-season match.

Andrew Fifita, Briton Nikora and Jesse Ramien will run out for Cronulla after returning from last weekend’s Indigenous vs Maori All Stars Match, while Chad Townsend, Josh Dugan, Matt Moylan and Aaron Woods will start in Morris’ side.

Cronulla have announced veteran Aiden Tolman and prop Toby Rudolf will both miss the trial match due to leg injuries, however will be in line for Round 1 selection against St George Illawarra in two weeks time.

The Bulldogs are set to unleash new signings Kyle Flanagan, Nick Cotric, Corey Waddell, Jack Hetherington and Corey Allan as newly-appointed coach Trent Barrett takes lead of the club.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Chris Smith and Jackson Topine join the Bulldogs after taking part in the All Stars Match.

Canterbury will be without Jake Averillo (elbow), Jeremy Marshall-King (foot), Dylan Napa (knee), Raymond Faitala-Mariner (ankle), Jayden Okunbor (knee), Christian Crichton (knee) and Chris Patolo (knee) through injury, while Luke Thompson remains suspended.

Cronulla’s Squad:

1 Will Kennedy

2 Sione Katoa

3 Josh Dugan

4 Jesse Ramien

5 Ronaldo Mulitalo

6 Matt Moylan

7 Chad Townsend

8 Braden Hamlin-Uele

9 Blayke Brailey

10 Aaron Woods

11 Briton Nikora

12 Wade Graham

13 Billy Magoulias

14 Connor Tracey

15 Jack Williams

16 Teig Wilton

17 Andrew Fifita

18 Luke Metcalf

19 Mawene Hiroti

20 Braydon Trindall

21 Nene Macdonald

Canterbury’s Squad:

Corey Allan

Renouf Atoni

Bailey Biondi-Odo

Dean Britt

Declan Casey

Nick Cotric

Brad Deitz

Matt Doorey

Adam Elliott

Kyle Flanagan

Jack Hetherington

Will Hopoate

Josh Jackson

Sione Katoa

Tui Katoa

Lachlan Lewis

Falakiko Manu

Nick Meaney

Ofahiki Ogden

Aaron Schoupp

Ava Seumanufagai

Chris Smith

Joe Stimson

Jackson Topine

Corey Waddell

Brandon Wakeham

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak