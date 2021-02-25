Cronulla have named their 21-man squad to face Canterbury at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, with Sharks coach John Morris welcoming a host of key names for the club’s final pre-season match.
Andrew Fifita, Briton Nikora and Jesse Ramien will run out for Cronulla after returning from last weekend’s Indigenous vs Maori All Stars Match, while Chad Townsend, Josh Dugan, Matt Moylan and Aaron Woods will start in Morris’ side.
Cronulla have announced veteran Aiden Tolman and prop Toby Rudolf will both miss the trial match due to leg injuries, however will be in line for Round 1 selection against St George Illawarra in two weeks time.
The Bulldogs are set to unleash new signings Kyle Flanagan, Nick Cotric, Corey Waddell, Jack Hetherington and Corey Allan as newly-appointed coach Trent Barrett takes lead of the club.
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Chris Smith and Jackson Topine join the Bulldogs after taking part in the All Stars Match.
Canterbury will be without Jake Averillo (elbow), Jeremy Marshall-King (foot), Dylan Napa (knee), Raymond Faitala-Mariner (ankle), Jayden Okunbor (knee), Christian Crichton (knee) and Chris Patolo (knee) through injury, while Luke Thompson remains suspended.
Cronulla’s Squad:
1 Will Kennedy
3 Josh Dugan
4 Jesse Ramien
6 Matt Moylan
7 Chad Townsend
10 Aaron Woods
11 Briton Nikora
12 Wade Graham
16 Teig Wilton
17 Andrew Fifita
18 Luke Metcalf
Canterbury’s Squad:
Corey Allan
Bailey Biondi-Odo
Dean Britt
Declan Casey
Nick Cotric
Brad Deitz
Kyle Flanagan
Jack Hetherington
Sione Katoa
Tui Katoa
Falakiko Manu
Aaron Schoupp
Chris Smith
Jackson Topine
Corey Waddell
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak