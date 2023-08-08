Cronulla Sharks legend Wade Graham has announced that he will hang up the boots at season's end, calling time on a 16-season career.

The club confirmed that Graham announced his retirement from the NRL to a room full of current and former teammates, family and friends on a night that had been set to recognise his 250-game milestone for the club.

It is understood that the entire 2023 Sharks NRL playing squad was in attendance, as were former teammates at either club or representative level Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis, Andrew Fifita, Todd Carney, Boyd Cordner and Shane Flanagan.

They were all in attendance to celebrate Graham becoming only the third Sharks player to appear in 250 first-grade games, following Paul Gallen and Andrew Ettingshausen.

As Graham steps away from the NRL, it will end a career that began in 2008, including stints with the Penrith Panthers (2008-10) and Cronulla Sharks (2011-23) as well as the NSW Blues (six games), Australia (eight tests), and Indigenous All Stars (three games).

“The time has come for me to say this will be my last season in the NRL and for the Sharks,'' Graham said via News Corp.

A former teammate of Graham's, Mick Ennis, spoke about what he was like as a person both on and off the field in a tribute video dedicated to Graham last week when he played his 250th game for the Sharks.

“I'm not sure I've played with a more complete backrower,'' Ennis said.

“Someone that could run lines when he had to, ball-play when he had to, had the skill and the vision to be able execute short-side plays, but more importantly the ruthlessness that he played with to win, was something I loved being a part of.''

Wade Graham has been named to captain the Sharks on Friday night when they face the Gold Coast Titans at PointsBet Stadium.