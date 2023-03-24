I don't think I'm out of line by suggesting that the Cronulla Sharks have endured a slow start to the season.

After finishing second in the regular season in 2022, expectations are sky high in the shire. Two disappointing losses and a high-scoring win over the struggling Eels hasn't filled the Sharks' faithful with great confidence.

Truthfully though, like the seeming majority of Sharks fans, I'm just awaiting the return of our Dally M medal winning halfback.

Nicho's back this weekend and all is right with the world.

I put an eight hour poll up on Tuesday morning following a full breakdown of the loss in the capital. It's not scientific by any stretch but the results match the feeling across social media, in the groups and on the message boards.

Obviously a team missing their superstar halfback is going to be less effective in attack but I really want the Sharks to prove over the next three weeks they're more than the Nicho show.

Make no mistake, Nicho's return will fix a multitude of the issues that have plagued the Sharks across the opening fortnight.

I maintain of Hynes had been available that the Sharks would be 3-0. 2-1 at very worst.

His class when the opening round clash with South Sydney got close is the difference. Souths, missing two of their best middles from early in the game, would have been forced to defend more with Hynes pulling the reigns.

He also leads the Sharks to a rare victory in the capital. I guarantee if he's playing then those tackle five hopeful balls to the wingers don't eventuate.

That said, Hynes returns this Sunday night against the old rivals in the Dragons. I expect him to be best on ground and lead the Sharks to a victory. Perhaps even put his feet up in the final 20 minutes, with Trindall coming on to ice the game.

That's a dangerous attitude and a huge over-reliance on a player returning from a notoriously difficult injury to predict.

The Sharks main issues across the three weeks has been a lack of staunch in defence, horrible ball control and awful fifth-tackle options.

Hynes will instantly improve their last tackle decisions. His presence and long kicking game should see the opposition start their sets in less advantageous positions than in prior weeks.

The bugbear remains the Sharks recent defensive issues. Hynes is an above average defender as a half but he isn't a one stop fix for all the issues.

They've conceded 81 points so far this season across three games, an average of 27 per game.

I would be shocked if the Dragons didn't direct attackers at him early and often. The opposition's best player returning fresh off a niggling injury. He may as well print a target on his chest.

The players around Hynes have to lift and take their pressure off their number seven.

Jesse Ramien and Briton Nikora will be tasked with protecting Hynes as best possible, however it is the Sharks struggling middles who most need to lift.

The Sharks have lost three from three battles in the engine room. Souths, sans Tevita Tatola for 79 minutes and 55 seconds, and later Jai Arrow, bossed the Sharks full-strength pack.

It was almost a draw in Parramatta but J'maine Hopgood pantsed the Sharks twice so I'm declaring victory to the Blue and Golds.

In Canberra, Sharks enforcer Royce Hunt was more worried with push and shove, and ultimately a slap that saw him sat down for ten minutes, than winning the ruck.

With the greatest of respects to Corey Horsburgh, this isn't Jared Waerea-Hargreaves or James Fisher-Harris we're talking about here. Horsburgh won the battle 10/7 against the Sharks pack.

If Rudolf, Hamlin-Uele, Hunt, Finucane, Kaufusi and McInnes can't win that battle, then it doesn't matter if Hynes is there or not.

Out wide we have not yet seen anywhere near the best from Siosifa Talakai or Jesse Ramien. Their metre counts have been good but they've combined for one try and one line-break this season.

I dare say Nicho might use both better close to the line but both have to be screaming for the ball at every opportunity.

Across the next three weeks the Sharks play the Dragons, Warriors and enjoy the bye. The furthest they will travel during that time is Kogarah Oval, a 25 minute drive.

Fair to say that now is there opportunity to get into the groove following three difficult fixtures. Nothing short of two wins here, Hynes or not, is accepetable.

Following the week off, the Sharks will host the Roosters in what should be a Friday evening blockbuster.

That'll be two games and a week further with Hynes back in the driver's seat to right the wrongs. The Sharks should then be in a position to prove themselves against a competition heavyweight in the Chooks.

If the Sharks go 0-3 across the next three fixtures then any thoughts of replicating their 2022 are gone. Given the nature of Nicho's injury you don't know when he's going to need time off either in the form of an early shower or an entire game to rest.

Simply put - the Sharks need to use the return of Nicho to inspire them to standing up around him.

There have been brief moments of brilliance thus far in 2023. Will Kennedy is in red hot form, Briton Nikora is a man on a mission and Braydon Trindall has been near flawless in his role.

Moylan, Brailey, Talakai and the entire defensive side of the ball have been lacking.

We'll know more about the Sharks over the next month. I dare say we'll be closer to knowing what we truly are by 8:30 pm on Sunday night.

I'm hoping, along with the entire fan-base, that Nicho's return is the catalyst for improved performances but we, nor the Sharks, can rely entirely upon that.