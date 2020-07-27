Cronulla Sharks halfback Chad Townsend is set to be sidelined for four to six weeks with a quad injury.

Townsend suffered the injury in the closing moments of his side’s win over the Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on the weekend.

Scans revealed a grade two calf strain in a significant blow to John Morris’ side.

Well, the scans came back with a torn calf. Unfortunately I’ll be on the side lines for the next few weeks. Thanks for your messages. I’ll be cheering the boys on from the sidelines. Let’s gooo #UpUp @cronullasharks pic.twitter.com/vpxs5wD6re — Chad Townsend (@chadtownsend10) July 27, 2020

In other injury news at Cronulla, Jesse Ramien could yet be named to play against the Broncos this week despite battling a hamstring injury.

It is believed that one week on the sidelines in the worst case scenario for Ramien.

Josh Dugan (hamstring) is also in the frame to return this week, while Andrew Fifita (hamstring) and Matt Moylan (hamstring) aren’t expected to be back until Round 14.

The Sharks meet the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium this Friday night at 7.55pm AEST.