Cronulla Sharks forward Billy Burns has secured his future in the NRL after weeks of uncertainty.

After joining the Sharks in 2024, Burns was off-contract heading into next season with some believing he was on the radar of the Perth Bears.

However, the 27-year-old has instead signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

"The club took a chance on me a couple of years ago and to be able to repay that has definitely made me feel happy and grateful for the opportunity," Burns told the club's website.

"I'm keen to see where we can go in the next couple of years.

"I feel proud, but I wouldn't have been able to do it without the people in the building. The coaching staff especially, they've been really good driving me, and then I have a great bunch of guys around to push me and learn off.

"I've got one of the best back-rowers in Briton Nikora and an up-and-comer in Teig Wilton, which has been massive for my development. To be able to graft away with them the next couple of years is just so good."

After cementing his place in the squad, Burns has featured regularly for the Sharks, making a career high 17 appearances last season.

Sharks General Manager of Football Darren Mooney was delighted to keep Burns at the club, but also spoke on how it is a reflection of his work ethic.

"This deal is testament to Billy's unwavering work ethic and his constant desire to improve his game," Mooney said.

"He was determined to make the most of his opportunity at the Sharks and has worked his way up to being a regular presence in our squad.

"With the ability to play on an edge and in the middle, he brings great versatility."

It is expected the Sharks will now turn their attention to re-signing other off contract talent such as Sam Stonestreet and Blake Hosking.