Cronulla Sharks prop Braden Hamlin-Uele will miss up to 12 weeks after suffering a pectoral injury during a Round 6 clash against the Melbourne Storm.

The big prop, who has made an excellent start to the season, left the field late in the eventual loss to the Storm clutching at a wrist, however, it has now been confirmed by the club he has undergone surgery to correct a ruptured pectoral muscle.

A powerhouse for Cronulla early in the season, the Kiwi-born prop has averaged almost 100 metres per game and made two tackle busts per game in the opening exchanges of the season.

He recently opened up on his desire to stay at the Sharks long-term, even if it comes attached with less money than he may be able to earn elsewhere.

The Sharks went down by 16 points to the Storm and will now need to get back on the front foot against traditional rivals and bogey team the Manly Sea Eagles in an important home clash on a five-day turnaround.

Veteran prop Aiden Tolman will come into the side for Hamlin-Uele starting at prop, while Royce Hunt has been added to the bench for the clash with the Sea Eagles.

Hamlin-Uele is joined on the sidelines for this week's clash by ex-Melbourne forward Dale Finucane, who lasted just minutes against his old club before being taken out of the game with concussion.

In slightly better news for the Sharks, Sione Katoa has been named to return from a short lay off due to an ankle injury, while Briton Nikora will also return after missing last week with coronavirus.

The Sharks clash with the Sea Eagles kicks off at 7:50pm (AEST) on Thursday in the Shire.