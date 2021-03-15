Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien is set to miss the next four weeks of action after being charged with a high tackle on Dragons fullback Matt Dufty.

Ramien’s offence was deemed “reckless” by the NRL’s Match Review Committee, with the 23-year-old able to reduce his ban to three weeks with an early guilty plea.

Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton is also facing a spell on the sidelines after being charged with a crusher tackle offence in Saturday’s match against Manly.

Crichton’s grade one offence on Sea Eagles forward Taniela Paseka has handed the New South Wales forward a two-game ban, with the suspension able to be halved should a filed early guilty plea be successful.

Sharks prop Aiden Tolman (Contrary conduct), Canterbury recruit Nick Cotric (high tackle), Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita (tripping) and Roosters duo Jake Friend (contrary conduct) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (contrary conduct) have all been handed fines for their respective offences.