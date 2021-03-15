SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 10: Jesse Ramien of the Sharks watches on during the round 14 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Wests Tigers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on June 10, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien is set to miss the next four weeks of action after being charged with a high tackle on Dragons fullback Matt Dufty.

Ramien’s offence was deemed “reckless” by the NRL’s Match Review Committee, with the 23-year-old able to reduce his ban to three weeks with an early guilty plea.

Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton is also facing a spell on the sidelines after being charged with a crusher tackle offence in Saturday’s match against Manly.

Crichton’s grade one offence on Sea Eagles forward Taniela Paseka has handed the New South Wales forward a two-game ban, with the suspension able to be halved should a filed early guilty plea be successful.

Sharks prop Aiden Tolman (Contrary conduct), Canterbury recruit Nick Cotric (high tackle), Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita (tripping) and Roosters duo Jake Friend (contrary conduct) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (contrary conduct) have all been handed fines for their respective offences.