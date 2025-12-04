Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has made a surprise addition to his coaching staff for 2026, with French rugby star Frédéric Michalak becoming the latest addition.

Michalak has worked with the Sharks previously, spending time with the club as a kicking and skills consultant in 2022.

A fly half in the 15-man game, Michalak played 77 Tests for France across a 15-year period while playing his club rugby predominantly in France, but also in South Africa.

Currently coaching Racing 92 in Europe, Michalak will join the Sharks in mid-2026 as soon as those commitments are finished.

He has also spent time previously with the Sydney Roosters, and his NRL and kicking experience will likely see him spend significant time with Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall, as well as the club's young halves.

Fitzgibbon said Michalak's experience would be valuable.

"Fred's experience on the international stage will be an invaluable asset for our squad, especially heading into the business end of next season," Fitzgibbon said.

"He's already built strong relationships with many of our players and staff through his consultancy work and we have no doubt as to the value he'll provide our program.

"We wish Fred well as he looks to finish his time at Racing 92 on a high note and can't wait to welcome him to our club full time in 2026."

The Sharks have confirmed Michalak will be the replacement for Josh Hannay, who has become the head coach of the Gold Coast Titans.