My friends, rugby league is officially back!

The air just feels that little bit cleaner today. The birds are singing beautiful melodies. The sun is shining that little bit brighter.

For the third year in a row the NRL have delivered on the well lit stage that is Las Vegas.

We saw highlight reel tries, a golden point thriller ... and a refereeing howler.

It may have been a shortened weekend of footy but there were no shortage of talking points.

Below are 20 thoughts from NRL Vegas.

1. I fully admit, I wasn't sold on Vegas when it started and every year I struggle to find that genuine excitement with regards to Vegas. I also fully admit that the NRL have gone three from three in terms of delivering on the big stage. All four teams played their part this season while every single fan I've spoken to said it was an 11/10 experience.

2. Unfortunately the only Vegas "Strip" being spoken about is the one Grant Atkins ruled in golden point in the Dogs-Dragons clash. That was as clear a loose carry as you'll ever see. Shane Flanagan and Dragons fans have every right to feel aggrieved. I understand the new rules are harsher on hands on the ball but Bronson Xerri absolutely let that ball go and was rewarded.

3. My worry now is that players, feeling a defender wrap the ball, will simply let the ball go and win a penalty more often than not. The precedent has been set. If the opposition team has lost their challenge, it's a risk worth taking.

4. I get frustrated when I see teams burn a challenge early. 50/50 calls are not the reason the Captain's Challenge was brought in. It's for the howlers. One look at the Xerri incident would have seen a quick overturn and the Dragons line up to win the game. Save your challenge for the howler. Just don't burn it in the first half.

5. I'd 100 per cent support an extra Captain's Challenge for golden point. OK it may slow the game down a little but we wouldn't be here on Monday and Tuesday still shaking our collective fists at a game decided by the officials. Just add the extra challenge!

6. Introducing the Super League game to the Vegas festivities has been a monumental win. Not only do they add massive numbers to the overall attendance but the atmosphere lifts in a big way. Unfortunately the Hull KR/Leeds game was a fizzer but the pre-game was worth the price of admission alone.

7. Some fans have reacted extremely negatively to Shane Flanagan's comments that the Dragons can't win the premiership in 2026. I have no issues with the comments at all. It's reality. If he's stood up and proclaimed that his side were confident of challenging for the title, he would have been taken to task across every single social media platform for the next week.

8. We saw the first use of the new six interchange bench this weekend. Mathew Feagai came on for the HIA'ed Moses Suli then back on for the injured Setu Tu. There's no way Shane Flanagan would have carried Feagai on the traditional four-man bench. We would have seen a second rower shift into centre and Valentine Holmes shift to the wing. Blake Lawrie was unfortunately left without any game time but I think the bench change passed its first test.

9. Speaking of Setu Tu, early exit aside, what a story. Not many NRL players make their debut at 27. Tu probably thought his dreams were over prior to his move to the Red V and a brilliant pre-season. He scored a brilliant try and hopefully will be ok by the time the Dragons next name their side in two weeks time.

10. It's only been one game but it's going to be hard for Laurie Daley to ignore Jacob Preston for Origin selection this season.

11. I don't like the fact Peter V'landys is making statements indicating Zac Lomax is a victim in the situation he finds himself in. We all want Lomax back playing rugby league but the Eels aren't in the wrong here. This could be cleared by the time this publishes, if the Storm meet the Eels demands. Don't forget PVL was once thumping his chest about ten-year bans for players like Lomax. Now Lomax is available again, he's the victim? Come on!

12. Lachlan Galvin looked a much more assured halfback on Sunday afternoon (Aus Time). Almost as though a full pre-season in a new position helped the youngster. I love an overreaction but the way the NRL community buried him last year was always going to look silly in review.

13. The Perth Bears have added two rep players to their ranks by adding New Zealand second rower Scott Sorenson and former Origin utility Sifa Talakai. Both shape as clever signings and could be their starting second row next year. Talakai will likely shift into the middle and find himself playing much bigger minutes than his current role. Good pick ups.

14. Unfortunately the Sharks had to let Talakai walk given they can't find value on his current deal. Talakai is worth every cent, to the Bears. He's a 25 minute interchange player at the Sharks. He's a nailed on starter at Perth and this will be paid as such. The right decision for both clubs and the player.

15. Trey Mooney won't attract the attention, or Dally M votes of the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans and David Fifita, but he could be one of the signings of the season. The Knights have been screaming out for a monster middle and Mooney, albeit in a short period, has delivered to date. Great start.

16. Maika Sivo is way too good for the Super League. I don't mean to be disrespectful to the home of the our current World Club Champions, but he scored four tries on the weekend and looked like one of those six foot kids playing against kids yet to enjoy a growth spurt. A genuine cheat code!

17. Matt Burton has a huge boot. We get it. That said, all this talk of NFL scouts gushing over him as ridiculous. He's a 25 year-old, contracted player who has never kicked an NFL football. There are 50 college kids who can kick just as far, who are available to draft in a few months time. It's a great sight to see Burton whack 'em but the NFL is a different beast.

18. A Fletcher Sharpe injury aside, Vegas couldn't have gone much better than the Knights. Dylan Brown looked comfortable in his new role, Sandon Smith was brilliant off the bench and Trey Mooney, as mentioned previously, was a monster. Kalyn Ponga was at his scheming best and should be much better for not having 100% attention on him at every turn.

19. You have to feel for Tigers fans. A long off-season, then Vegas, and now they have the bye this weekend. Someone has to, I get it, but doesn't make it any less frustrating. The Bears inclusion should ensure no early round byes, at least until PNG enter.

20. You never, ever overreact to week one. Newcastle won last year yet finished last. Canberra got thumped and won the Minor Premiership. Manly were breathtaking and missed Finals. The Sharks lost and made a Prelim. Just enjoy it for what it is.