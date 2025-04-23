The SG Ball Cup will enter the third week of the finals this Sunday with the winners moving to the Grand Final, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels
1. Charlie Poynton
2. Jacob Fong
3. Lancelot Tovio
4. Dayne Jennings
5. Joshua Ballard
6. Taj Alvarez
7. TBA
8. Maddax Fui
9. Cody Hill
10. Daniel Lua
11. Caelis Samuel
12. Kaearangi Matthews
13. Harrison Rooke
Interchange
14. Tylan Black Berryman
15. TBA
16. Lochlin Moses
17. Tylah Slate
1. Cameron Bamblett
2. Dom Farrugia
3. Andes Johansson
4. Nathan Howlett
5. Aidan Kebourian
6. Lorenzo Talataina
7. Lincoln Fletcher
8. Elijah-Shane Tapau
9. Lachlan Coinakis
10. Ryda Talagi
11. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta
12. Christopher Petrus
13. Max Popo
Interchange
14. Tom Summer
15. Wesley Pakoti
17. Mark Williams
19. Isaac Jim
Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders
1. Jackson Stewart
2. EJ Mahu Delamere
3. Brooklyn Heath
4. Lui Lee
5. Mikey Nassar
6. Tyson Walker
7. Toby Rodwell
8. Peter Benjamin Uini
9. Liam Bell
10. Kanaan Magele
11. Darcy Smith
12. James Finegan
13. Josiah Fesolai
Interchange
14. Eddy Cayless
15. Kynan Toevai
16. Itula Seve
17. Phillip Lavakeiaho
1. Sylas Simon
2. James Croker
3. Cooper Johnston
4. Luke Tuialii
5. Hardy Glover
6. Braydan Darmody (c)
7. Jamie Cowling
8. Samuel Hyne
9. Mitchell Brophy
10. Jesse Milin
11. Brock Apolevski
12. Harry Hudson
13. Jayze Tuigamala
Interchange
14. Luke Cannon
15. Chaev Kolone
16. Alex Hardy
17. Sam Chapman