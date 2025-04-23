The SG Ball Cup will enter the third week of the finals this Sunday with the winners moving to the Grand Final, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Charlie Poynton

2. Jacob Fong

3. Lancelot Tovio

4. Dayne Jennings

5. Joshua Ballard

6. Taj Alvarez

7. TBA

8. Maddax Fui

9. Cody Hill

10. Daniel Lua

11. Caelis Samuel

12. Kaearangi Matthews

13. Harrison Rooke

Interchange

14. Tylan Black Berryman

15. TBA

16. Lochlin Moses

17. Tylah Slate

Parramatta Eels

1. Cameron Bamblett

2. Dom Farrugia

3. Andes Johansson

4. Nathan Howlett

5. Aidan Kebourian

6. Lorenzo Talataina

7. Lincoln Fletcher

8. Elijah-Shane Tapau

9. Lachlan Coinakis

10. Ryda Talagi

11. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta

12. Christopher Petrus

13. Max Popo

Interchange

14. Tom Summer

15. Wesley Pakoti

17. Mark Williams

19. Isaac Jim

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Sydney Roosters

1. Jackson Stewart

2. EJ Mahu Delamere

3. Brooklyn Heath

4. Lui Lee

5. Mikey Nassar

6. Tyson Walker

7. Toby Rodwell

8. Peter Benjamin Uini

9. Liam Bell

10. Kanaan Magele

11. Darcy Smith

12. James Finegan

13. Josiah Fesolai

Interchange

14. Eddy Cayless

15. Kynan Toevai

16. Itula Seve

17. Phillip Lavakeiaho

Canberra Raiders

1. Sylas Simon

2. James Croker

3. Cooper Johnston

4. Luke Tuialii

5. Hardy Glover

6. Braydan Darmody (c)

7. Jamie Cowling

8. Samuel Hyne

9. Mitchell Brophy

10. Jesse Milin

11. Brock Apolevski

12. Harry Hudson

13. Jayze Tuigamala

Interchange

14. Luke Cannon

15. Chaev Kolone

16. Alex Hardy

17. Sam Chapman