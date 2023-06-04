The NRL's match review committee have handed down seven charges from Saturday's three games, with the Dolphins hit the hardest.

Experienced duo Anthony Milford, who played five-eighth in the heavy loss to the New Zealand Warriors, and prop Jarrod Wallace, are both up for three weeks on the sideline with an early guilty plea, or four weeks if they head to the judiciary and lose.

Wallace was pinged in the 13th minute of the game by referee Liam Kennedy for a shoulder charge on Warriors' outside back Rocco Berry.

Warriors' coach Andrew Webster said post-game that Berry was okay despite a concussion, with Wallace penalised and placed on report at the time. He avoided ten minutes in the sin bin, but the ex-Gold Coast Titan has been slugged with a Grade 2 shoulder charge offence by the match review committee.

It being his second offence on the NRL's rolling 12-month judiciary record for players, he faces three games with an early guilty plea.

Milford was sin binned later in the game for an ugly shot on Marcelo Montoya and has been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge. It being a third and subsequent offence means he faces the same penalty as Wallace.

The only other suspension to arise from Saturday's games came against Gold Coast Titans' dummy half Chris Randall, who was slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge for a tackle on South Sydney and Queensland Origin forward Jai Arrow.

The Rabbitohs have ruled out a syndesmosis injury for Arrow, but still face a nervous wait for scans to be returned on the forward.

Richie Kennar (shoulder charge), Ronaldo Mulitalo (crusher tackle), Braden Hamlin-Uele (crusher tackle) and Blayke Brailey (dangerous contact) have also all been hit with Grade 1 charges out of Saturday's games.

Kennary and Mulitalo can pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, Hamlin-Uele will be up for $3000 and Brailey $750.

All seven players must make a call on whether to accept early guilty pleas or fight charges by midday (AEST) on Monday.