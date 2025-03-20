Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed Daly Cherry-Evans is yet to reveal whether he wants to play on beyond the end of the current season.

Cherry-Evans has this week been linked with rival clubs around the competition including the St George Illawarra Dragons, who are reportedly keeping tabs on his position and future contract.

There is little surprise in that given the lack of quality number sevens on the market, and the longer the Queensland State of Origin skipper goes unsigned, the more likely he is to be chased by rival outfits.

Manly have reportedly left a spot open on their roster for as long as Cherry-Evans wants it, likely on one-year deals, but Seibold said discussions with the player and his management are yet to commence.

"[We are happy] if he wants to play on," Seibold said on SEN Radio.

"He hasn't made a decision on what he wants to do, so until then everyone needs to take a breath. We have had private discussions that I won't talk about publicly.

"As long as I'm coaching, I would love to have him and he's an integral part of our group.

"He's only got better. His performances over the last few years have been outstanding."

The Queensland veteran has already indicated he may hang up his representative boots this year and focus on club commitments, but a decision has not been confirmed on that front either.

Rumours have speculated Cherry-Evans does see himself playing on beyond the end of the current campaign with Manly, where the now 36-year-old has been for his entire career, playing 331 NRL games since his debut back in 2011.