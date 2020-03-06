With under a week to go until the NRL kicks off, we lay down an extended preview for each club. Below is a look at the Knights.

Ins: Jayden Brailey (Sharks), Bradman Best, Star To’a, Jirah Momoisea (upgraded from development contracts), Enari Tuala (Cowboys), Gehamat Shibasaki (Broncos), Tyronne Roberts-Davis

Outs: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR), James Gavet (Huddersfield), Jamie Buhrer, Zac Woolford (unsigned), Jesse Ramien (Sharks), Slade Griffin, Nathan Ross (retired), Danny Levi (Sea Eagles), Beau Fermor (Titans)

2019 Season:

I, along with the majority of pundits, had the Storm returning to the finals in 2019. It was not meant to be as the Knights produced a less than stellar season overall.

Pearce was incredible but Ponga’s shift into the halves then back to fullback completely stunted their early momentum. They won their first game via a lucky intercept but then went on a losing streak they never recovered from.

Nathan Brown ultimately paid the price for missing the finals, again. Jesse Ramien, their big time signing, failed to fire after never really fitting in at the club.

Predicted Best Player: Kalyn Ponga

I originally had Mitchell Pearce here but the young custodian is set for perhaps his biggest year to date. Truthfully he probably didn’t shine as brightly as expected in 2019, which could spark him for this season.

Ponga’s season was stunted with a risky move into the halves last year. You certainly can’t blame Brown or Ponga for the switch, it just didn’t work.

This year he’s focused purely on the fullback role and will have a chip on his shoulder after being spoken about all off-season re his worth and a potential contract extension.

He’ll have a brilliant season and return to the Origin set up. I havent no doubt on either of those statements.

Predicted Top Scorer: Kalyn Ponga

With all due respect to Edrick Lee and Hymel Hunt, neither are the kind of wingers who will score you 20+ tries a season. They’ll both score 10, while the Knights centres should score 7/8 each.

It’s again the Newcastle superstar number one who will stand tall here. The space he creates has defenders finding themselves with one eye on Ponga, one on his support players.

We’ve seen numerous times where he’s created an overlap only to step back inside after seeing a defender over committing, allowing an easy run to the line.

Recruitment Impact:

The Knights have signed two players from other clubs who will slot straight into their run on side in Jayden Brailey and Gehamat Shibasaki.

Shibasaki will slot straight into the centres, improving their backline slightly, while Brailey should fit this system.

Brailey is a good defensive nine, however his lack of running game stunted the Sharks. That shouldn’t be an issue in the Hunter as the Knights rely on Pearce and Ponga having early and direct ball.

Both are clever pick ups but aren’t likely to completely shift the outcome of the Knights season.

2020 Final Position: 10th

On paper the Knights certainly should be in the discussion to play finals footy. Ponga is brilliant and Pearce is among the elite club halfbacks.

David Klemmer, who shockingly I haven’t mentioned just yet, is one of the game’s best front rowers and started his Newcastle career in a big, big way.

Young Adam O’Brien brings with him fresh ideas and a brilliant pedigree in his assistant roles to date.

There is a lot to like in the blue and red this season, but equally a lot I really don’t love.

The Knights 2-5 is decent, but there isn’t a genuine game-breaker there. I don’t rate Kurt Mann at six and purely a younger, more creative option is the way forward. Brailey’s signing looks solid if not spectacular.

The forwards are strong, with an all rep starting front row and Fitzgibbon one of the game’s most underrated second rowers.

Overall they just look like a mid table team. There are many teams far more uninspiring than the Knights, however slightly more sides fill me with more confidence.

They very well could return to finals footy in 2020, but I just can’t see it. 10th for mine.