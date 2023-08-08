Gold Coast Titans hooker Sam Verrills will not return this season after the club confirmed he will miss the remainder of the season.

Big things were destined for the Titans' new recruit from the Sydney Roosters, but before he could kick-start his club career in the Gold Coast, he endured an unfortunate injury in just the second game of the season. Injured in Round 2, the Titans will not force him into returning early as the team's finals hopes are all but over.

After recently committing to a long-term deal with the club until the end of the 2026 season, Verrills will not play again this season as he prepares for the upcoming pre-season and 2024 season.

This will hopefully allow him to return to 100 per cent fitness in the short term and not re-injure himself in the long-term as he aims to bring a maiden NRL Premiership to the Gold Coast. Chris Randall and Kruise Leeming will fulfil the dummy-half role for the remainder of the season.

The Gold Coast Titans will take on the Cronulla Sharks on Friday night away from home at PointsBet Stadium in Sydney at 18:00 AEST.