Manly are understood to be mulling over a decision to potentially appeal the ban placed on Manase Fainu through the NRL's no-fault Stand down policy.

Fainu was jailed and charged for recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after allegedly stabbing a man during a church dance in October, 2019.

The incident has since placed Fainu on the sidelines and unable to return to the Sea Eagles as his case continues.

The 22-year-old is now facing the possibility of missing a third season after his trial was once again forced to be delayed, being moved back 12 months due to complications in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two new witnesses have recently come forward in presenting evidence which will claim Fainu didn't commit the act, while police will treat one of their own witnesses as unfavourable, placing further twists on the saga.

The delays and updates have opened up some to consider and urge the NRL to have Fainu's ban overturned, with Manly coach Des Hasler the latest to call for action, albeit with some complications.

“He’s in that stand down policy and then obviously the length of time that the player has been out of the game through uncontrollable circumstances, through Covid with the court [case] being postponed.. maybe there is a chance looking at an appeal around those areas,” Hasler said, per The Daily Telegraph.

“But this something we’ll have to take up, but it is complicated because it involves the NRL, the [ARL] Commission and the integrity unit plus the law courts.”

Hasler's comments follow those from Fainu's agent Mario Tartak, who stated his plea for the league to consider allowing Fainu to play to The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week.

“I’m hopeful the NRL considers the impact COVID has on the strain of the legal system,” Tartak said.

Fainu has already seen his bail conditions changed this week, with the young dummy-half now only needing to report to police three times per week instead of every day.

Fainu is also now permitted to travel on his own between 6am and 8pm, instead of being chaperoned by his parents at all times.