Following the Sea Eagles' 30-16 loss to the Canberra Raiders, coach Des Hasler has confirmed that veteran five-eighth Kieran Foran will still call Manly home until the end of 2023.

Hasler is showing an enormous amount of faith in his Auckland-born five-eighth, as he's well aware of Foran's injury stricken past.

The Kiwi international has battled with syndesmosis injuries, numerous hamstring injuries and a shoulder reconstruction in 2019.

Moreover Foran's latest injury came from the Sea Eagles' 50-6 demise of the Brisbane Broncos, where the veteran playmaker sustained a broken hand, which saw him sidelined for two games.

Now, the Sea Eagles have looked to extend their 2011 premiership half's stay for a reason. His running game and vision are a quintessential part of what makes the Foran so good, which elevates his teammates.

Hasler believes his experience will assist many of the younger players in their growth and development.

"He's been very good," Hasler said, per NRL.com.

"He offers a lot of experience, particularly for our younger guys.

"He's been playing good footy."

Foran, 30, has been a key signing for the Sea Eagles as he and fellow premiership half Daly Cherry-Evans look to play significant roles in returning the club to finals.

Thursday's loss was a blow to their premiership stakes, which came in the absence of superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic, who is currently preparing for next week's Origin finale.