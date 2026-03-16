The NRL's match review committee have slapped three charges on players out of Sunday's Round 2 games.\n\nAll of Manly Sea Eagles outside back Reuben Garrick, Gold Coast Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika and Dolphins utility Brad Schneider have been charged by the MRC, although all three can escape with fines for offences committed during Sunday afternoon's Round 2 double-header.\n\nGarrick was the only player charged out of the early game as the Newcastle Knights rolled over the top of the Manly Sea Eagles.\n\nIn what was a big win for the Knights, Garrick was charged for dangerous contact on Knights star fullback Kalyn Ponga during the first half.\n\nIt being a first offence on his record means the Grade 1 charge will only attract a $1000 fine, or $1500 if he proceeds to the judiciary and is found guilty.\n\nIn the later game, Fotuaika was charged for a careless high tackle on Selwyn Cobbo, while Schneider was hit with a dangerous throw charge on Lachlan Ilias.\n\nBoth offences happened in the final minutes of the game.\n\nFotuaika, who is on a first charge, can accept a sanction of $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses, while Schneider, who is on a second offence, can accept a $2500 fine if he pleads guilty, or risk two matches by heading to the judiciary.\n\nAll three players must determine their pleas by midday (AEDT) on Tuesday.