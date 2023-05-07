The Manly Sea Eagles have turned to former representative prop Mark Carroll in an attempt to get Josh Schuster fit and back on the park.

Schuster missed this weekend's trip and heavy loss to the Brisbane Broncos for Magic Round, and has struggled to feature consistently for the Sea Eagles this year.

Schuster has played just three games in the first season of his switch to five-eighth, taking to the field in Round 3, 4 and 8.

Coach Anthony Seibold said during his post-game press conference on Friday that he is confident Schuster may be fit for next week's Round 11 clash against the Cronulla Sharks at home as Manly attempt to stay in touch with the top eight after a quality start to the season has descended into a run of poor form.

News Corp have reported however that the Sea Eagles have taken extra steps trying to make that happen, with Mark Carroll tasked with looking after Schuster while the side have been away in Brisbane.

It's understood Carroll has now done three sessions with Schuster.

“I asked Spudd to look after him while we're away,” Seibold told the publication.

“He's got a lot of passion for Manly, for Josh and all of our players.

“I'm confident Josh will come out the other side of this. It's a tricky period but he'll be okay.”

The news of Carroll's, who played seven Origins and 12 Tests during his career which also featured 88 games for the Sea Eagles, involvement in Schuster's return to fitness came following comments last week from captain Daly Cherry-Evans over Schuster's weaknesses.

“He has played good first grade before, so anyone who has done it once can do it again,” Cherry-Evans said.

“He is working on those things that got him into first grade to begin with and if he keeps working on his strengths and like everyone if you don't forget your weaknesses as well it just helps you become a better rounded player, so I'm sure he is doing that right now.”

The Sea Eagles currently have four wins, four losses and a draw from their nine games.