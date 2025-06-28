A Manly Sea Eagles playmaker is reportedly set to make an immediate move to a rival NRL team before the June 30 deadline.

Preparing for life without Daly Cherry-Evans, the Sea Eagles have continued to reshape their roster over the past few months and have even brought in Jamal Fogarty from the Canberra Raiders for next season.

With veteran forward Jazz Tevaga also set to depart at the end of 2026, another player is set to follow the duo out of the doors to join another NRL team in the hope of new opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Jake Arthur is set to make an immediate switch to the Newcastle Knights before the transfer window closes on June 30.

Currently under contract with the Sea Eagles until the end of this season, it is understood that the club will not stand in his way.

The move will see him link up with his younger brother, Matt Arthur, and Adam O'Brien, the Newcastle coach, who is a close friend of Brad Arthur, Jake's father, and the godfather to his sister, Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumoured move of Arthur joining the Knights coincides with Wests Tigers hooker Tallyn Da Silva being linked to the club as well as the Knights, Parramatta Eels and North Queensland Cowboys.

If Arthur does move before June 30, it will free up a spot on the Sea Eagles' Top 30 roster to lure in Da Silva.

Seen as a future State of Origin representative, he was granted permission by the club last week to negotiate and speak with rival teams despite initially being set to hit the open market from November 1.

"There's a couple of meetings going on this week (which) one of them I believe is with Manly," News Corp's Brent Read said on the Wednesday edition of Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy.

"Obviously, they've got Lachlan Croker there as their hooker but he's had a bit of a tough year and I think long-term there's no hooker in the system that's waiting to go.

"I think Parramatta's probably the favourite for Tallyn Da Silva, but Manly will give it a red-hot go because they see a talent there and I think this will move pretty quickly now."