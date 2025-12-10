Less than two weeks after being axed as Chairman of the Wests Tigers, former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell has been linked with a sensational return to his previous role.

One of four independent directors who were sacked by the Tigers at the start of last week, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that O'Farrell is on the verge ot reclaiming his position at the Wests Tigers - his third stint as the Chairman of the club.

This comes after reports emerged yesterday that Balmain Tigers legend Ben Elias was one of three candidates alongside Dennis Burgess and Leo Epifania who emerged as contenders for the Chairman role of the joint-venture.