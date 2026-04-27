Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has backed out of his NSW Blues coaching advisor role in Laurie Daley's staff.\n\nDaley took over the Blues for a second stint in charge last year after Michael Maguire left the post just one year in to coach the Brisbane Broncos.\n\nA big part of Daley's sell to the NSWRL board given his previous stint in charge brought with it little in the way of success was that he had Bellamy - widely rated as one of the game's best coaches - in his corner.\n\nBut Bellamy, per a News Corp report, has decided to stand down from the role for the 2026 series, having watched the Blues come up short in 2025.\n\nThat, despite the Blues winning Game 1 of the series in enemy territory.\n\nThe Blues are yet to replace Bellamy's role, and it's believed the Melbourne Storm's current losing streak had nothing to do with the decision which was made a number of weeks ago.\n\nBellamy's Storm have lost their last six games, the longest of his coaching career, with the Storm also in the worst ladder position they have ever held, following a blowout loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday evening at home.\n\nMelbourne have lost six of their eight games so far this year and likely need to win at least 10 of their remaining 16 to be a chance of qualifying for the finals.\n\nIn his NSW role, Bellamy was present at NSW camp if the Storm were in a bye week, and was also in the coaches box alongside Daley on game nights.\n\nIt's the second blow for Daley ahead of this year's series, with Dean Young also forfeiting his role recently after he became interim head coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons following the sacking of Shane Flanagan.