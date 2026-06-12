Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui has found a club for the remainder of the 2026 season after leaving the English Super League, joining the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup.

The forward has signed a one-year deal with the Catalans Dragons for 2026, with the forward - who is the brother of Queensland representative Tino - signing on with the Perth Bears from the start of the 2027 campaign for their inaugural season.

His time in the south of France was cut short though after his father was diagnosed with cancer for the second time, with the forward wanting to return home to be with him and his family.

Catalans said they fully supported Fa'asuamaleaui's decision to leave the club given the personal circumstances.

The Ipswich Jets have now confirmed his signature for the remainder of 2026.

The Jets are linked up with the Gold Coast Titans, both Tino's club, and Iszac's former club, so there is a world where he could be promoted into an NRL spot before the June 30 deadline if the NRL club decide on it, or, if injuries strike later in the year, hand him an NRL appearance off a pathways contract with dispensation from the NRL.

The 24-year-old, who is from Gympie, has played ten games for the Catalans Dragons during his short stint at the club, while he also had 28 games for the Gold Coast Titans between his debut in 2023 and departure from the club at the end of 2025.

His father Fereti was a contracted player with the Sydney Roosters during the 1990s.

Tino, who admitted earlier this week he is spending as much time as possible with his father and has had Moeaki Fotuaika take on co-captaincy duties at Parkwood, has delayed travelling to Melbourne with the remainder of the Queensland squad for Game 2 of the State of Origin series to be with his father.