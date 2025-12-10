After a turbulent few weeks, the Wests Tigers are set to make a major move in what will certain please the club's fans.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Tigers are poised to hand head coach Benji Marshall a long-term extension through to the end of 2029, as the club moves to stabilise its football department following a turbulent fortnight.

Marshall, who took over as head coach from Tim Sheens at the end of 2023, has been in negotiations with the club in recent days, with all parties confident a deal will be finalised shortly.

The extension would secure the Tigers' most important football position for the long term as they attempt to rebuild after a series of off-field setbacks, including the sudden departure of CEO Shane Richardson.

Despite the upheaval, the Tigers have moved quickly to settle their football direction, and retaining Marshall has been central to that plan.