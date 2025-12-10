The Wests Tigers have begun the most important leadership search in the club's turbulent 25-year history, launching a formal process to appoint a new chairman amid escalating internal instability and growing frustration from fans.

Following last week's dramatic axing of chairman Barry O'Farrell, a former NSW Premier, and three independent directors by the Holman Barnes Group, the joint-venture has been left scrambling to fill two of its most influential positions - chairman and chief executive.

Three candidates have emerged as contenders for the chair role, according to the Daily Telegraph; Ben Elias, Leo Epifania, and Dennis Burgess.

Burgess, chairman of the Wests Magpies and Holman Barnes Group, may face an uphill battle due to recent controversy after reports surfaced that his Instagram account followed hundreds of sexually explicit pages.

Epifania, a former Tigers player who sits on the current board, remains in the mix but faces questions about suitability.

Elias, a former NSW and Kangaroos hooker with deep ties to the club and government circles, is considered the strongest candidate.

Speaking about the possibility, he told the Daily Telegraph, “It would be an honour and privilege to be chair of such a great club.

“We need to make strong decisions, and soon, because the NRL kicks off in less than three months.”