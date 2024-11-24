New Parramatta head coach Jason Ryles is embracing a fresh chapter for the club, with new faces and a reset mindset marking the start of his tenure.

Speaking at his first major media conference, Ryles discussed the challenges ahead, including a Round 1 clash against his mentor, reshaping the roster, and the search for a new captain.

Parramatta has undergone significant changes, with former skipper Clint Gutherson joining the Dragons, Reagan Campbell-Gillard departing for the Titans, and winger Maika Sivo heading to the UK.

Despite the departures, Ryles is optimistic about rebuilding the team's identity.

“We're not starting from scratch, but we've got a bit of a blank canvas to work with,” Ryles said to News.com.

“It's about resetting the environment and making it one players want to stay in, where they can be their best.”

One of Ryles' key additions is Josh Addo-Carr, who signed after the Bulldogs released him following a failed drug test. Ryles' previous work with Addo-Carr at the Storm gave him confidence in the signing.

“If I didn't know him or have that relationship, we wouldn't be talking about him now,” Ryles explained.

“He's made a mistake and paid for it, but it's about moving forward. There are no guarantees for him in our starting team—he's got work to do.”

Another newcomer, Isaiah Iongi from the Panthers, is a strong contender for the fullback role left vacant by Gutherson.

The 21-year-old is already on Ryles' radar to wear the number one jersey in Round 1.

Ryles, signed to a four-year deal, is focused on creating a positive culture and achieving long-term success for the Eels.

“It's an exciting time for the club, and we're ready to take on the challenges ahead,” he said.