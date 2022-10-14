Wales might be ranked at 16 in the world coming into the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, but that won't mean a great deal as John Kear's side look got make it past the group stage for the first time since 2000.

In somewhat familiar conditions with the tournament being played in England, Wales will be out to make major improvements on the last two tournaments where they failed to win a single game, finishing with three from three losses in each tournament.

The 2017 edition in Australia was particularly damaging to the Dragons, with the side conceding 156 points in their three games while scoring just 18.

They would have been hoping to have had NRL presence from Tyson Frizell during this tournament as well, however, the Newcastle second rower was withdrawn from the tournament and so won't be present for Wales.

That means they are one of only two teams alongside Jamaica to not have a single current NRL player amongst their ranks, although former presence from fullback Caleb Aekins exists.

Away from the NRL, Wales will have some presence from Super League-level players, but they will still be up against it as they enter a difficult Group D against Pacific Island powerhouse Tonga, and the rugby league-man nations of Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

Here is how the Welsh will line up at the 2022 tournament.

Full squad

Caleb Aekins (Leigh Centurions), Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights), Gavin Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders), Chester Butler (Bradford Bulls), Mike Butt (Swinton Lions), Connor Davies (Workington Town), Curtis Davies (Whitehaven), Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls), Kyle Evans (Wakefield Trinity), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Dan Fleming (Featherstone Rovers), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Dalton Grant (London Broncos), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Elliot Kear (Bradford Bulls- Captain), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), James Olds (Valley Diehards), Ollie Olds (Valley Diehards), Josh Ralph (Mounties), Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions), Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls), Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils).

Spine

There are key issues in the spine for the Welsh side, with a lack of overall strength likely to be one of the biggest drawbacks for the European outfit.

Caleb Aekins out of the Leigh Centurions, and as the former NRL player in the squad, where he managed 19 games over a four-year window during his time with the Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders, will take the number one jumper.

While Aekins will likely have first crack at the number one jumper, he will be backed up by Mike Butt from the Swinton Lions, and Rhys Evans from the Bradford Bulls, while captain Elliot Kear can also play at fullback, but will likely line up on the wing as he has done previously for Wales.

In the halves, it'll be two players out of Australia to take over, with Ollie Olds to be joined by Josh Raph. Wales are exceptionally short on depth in the halves, and it's unclear what the back up options to the duo are should injury or form issues strike throughout the tournament.

Hooker is a position where Wales have no such depth issues, with Connor Davies from Workington, Curtis Davies from Whitehaven and Matty Fozard, who plays for the Widnes Vikings, all in with a chance of playing.

Fozard should be the first picked however.

Backs

In the backline, the only certain selection is captain Elliot Kear, who will be Wales' most important - and one of their most capped - players during the tournament.

As mentioned above, he could also fill in at fullback if needed, but it's likely he will stick to the wing for the duration of the tournament.

The 33-year-old, who has played 275 rugby league games in the English system, has 29 Tests under his belt for Wales.

On the other wing, Rhys Williams, who plays for the Salford Devils, should line up, although Kyle Evans from Wakefield Trinity is another option in a position where Wales have more depth than most other places around the park.

The centres will see Rhys Evans and Luis Roberts as the best two options. Evans is an excellent utility option for the Bradford Bulls and can also play at centre or fullback, while Roberts plays for the Leigh Centurions.

Like on the wing, they aren't short of options, with Dalton Grant from the London Broncos and James Olds from Brisbane's lower tier competition both options, while Chester Butler, who will be needed elsewhere in the side, could also play in the centres.

Forwards

Given we are talking about Chester Butler, he will start in the second row for the Welsh forward pack, with Butler likely to be joined by Tom Hopkins.

Butler's ability to play in the centres gives Wales some much-needed flexibility in case of any injuries during the game, with the Halifax-born 27-year-old having previously been a part of the Huddersfield Giants system and also having five Tests to his name.

Hopkins plays his football for the Barrow Raiders, with Wales also having the likes of Bailey Antrobus and Rhodri Lloyd with the ability to fill in.

In the middle third, Dan Gleming, who plays for the Featherstone Raiders and has nine Tests under his belt, will join Gavin Bennion, who could also play in the second row if push came to shove.

Ben Evans, who is arguably the Dragons' best forward, will start at lock.

They are backed up through the middle third by the likes of Joe Burke and Anthony Walker, who is another out of the Bradford Bulls' system.

Bench

The bench, with so many hooking options in the squad and the fact Butler can shift into the centres, will see Wales name a genuine dummy half in Curtis Davies.

Like Butler who will start, Bailey Antrobus can also play in the centres alongside his role in the second row, and so the York City Knights young gun will add to his single Test so far for Wales.

Two middle third forwards will round out the bench, with Anthony Walker and Joe Burke to take the final spots in the side.

Best 17

1. Caleb Aekins

2. Elliot Kear (c)

3. Rhys Evans

4. Luis Roberts

5. Rhys Williams

6. Ollie Olds

7. Josh Ralph

8. Dan Fleming

9. Matty Fozard

10. Gavin Bennion

11. Chester Butler

12. Tom Hopkins

13. Ben Evans

14. Curtis Davies

15. Bailey Antrobus

16. Joe Burke

17. Anthony Walker

Key information

Group: D

Coach: John Kear

Captain: Elliot Kear

Number of World Cups: 5

Best World Cup performance: Semi-finals (1995, 2000)

Fixtures

Thursday, October 20, 5:30am: vs Cook Islands

Tuesday, October 25, 5:30am: vs Tonga

Tuesday, November 1, 6:30am: vs Papua New Guinea