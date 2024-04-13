Dynamic returning NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is at the centre of a potential shift in international rugby league allegiances.

Currently playing for the New Zealand Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck's exceptional performances have sparked interest from Samoan officials who are keen on having him representing in the 2026 World Cup.

Born in Samoa, Tuivasa-Sheck has earned 20 caps for New Zealand, but the possibility of him switching allegiances is drawing attention. After a recent game against South Sydney, when questioned about his international future, Tuivasa-Sheck responded: "That's a really good question, and I don't have an answer for that. I'm just so stoked for our team right now, and that's where my head's at right now."

The official Samoan rugby league Instagram page has openly expressed its desire to recruit players of Samoan heritage, highlighting stars like Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Payne Haas, who were featured in their team of the week after impressive performances.

Tuivasa-Sheck himself was named Samoan player of the week following a standout game at fullback in round 4, although his role in the Warriors' lineup has been adjusted with the return of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from injury.

Nicoll-Klokstad's return to fullback has shifted Tuivasa-Sheck to the centres. The change has stirred discussions about the best use of Tuivasa-Sheck's talents, especially with Samoa's current fullback Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii planning to switch to rugby next year.

"He's not a good NRL player, he's a world-class player," Tuivasa-Sheck said in support of Nicoll-Klokstad, speaking with news.com.au.

"He's shown that on the NRL stage and he's shown that on the international stage that he's a world-class one, and I back him 100 per cent."

The influence of players like Jason Taumalolo, who chose to represent Tonga, initiating a significant rise in the competitiveness of Pacific nations, resonates with Tuivasa-Sheck. He vividly recalled the camaraderie and pride among Samoan players during the last World Cup.

"I was in All Blacks camp at the time when they were playing the finals, and all of us Samoan boys in the camp – led by Ardie Savea – we were just cheering them," he shared.

The evolving landscape of Pacific rugby league continues to gain momentum and acclaim on the world stage. A switch of allegiance from 'RTS' would be monumental.