While it made for a gutsy win against the New Zealand Warriors, the Cronulla Sharks will pay for their lack of discipline. Winning the game down 12 and 11 men, the Sharks will be without two of their stars for a few weeks.

Both Will Kennedy and Jesse Ramien have pleaded guilty to their charges, with both being charged with Grade 3 careless high tackles. Kennedy was charged for his clothesline tackle that collared Reece Walsh around the chin that saw him sent from the field. While Ramien will be on the sidelines for his tackle on Euan Aitken in the second half.

Kennedy will miss two matches, but prior offences will see Ramien miss three.

Sydney Roosters enforcer Lindsay Collins will also spend time on the sidelines after pleading guilty to his grade 2 careless tackle. Collins was sent to the sin bin in the 19th minute for his tackle on Corey Thompson in the Roosters' 44-16 routing of the Gold Coast Titans.

Sharks middle forward Toby Rudolf and St George Illawarra Dragons prop Francis Molo escaped with fines of $1500 and $3000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Bulldogs trio of Tevita Pangai Junior, Joe Stimson and Jeremy Marshall-King along with Parramatta Eels Ryan Matterson and North Queensland Cowboys Tom Gilbert all copped fines.

Find the full list of charges below: