The Round 20 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Panthers vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-16T09:50:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-07-16T09:50:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack ColeJack Cole
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Liam HenryLiam Henry
17 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Billy ScottBilly Scott
 RESERVES
20 Sione FonuaSione Fonua
21 K. Leuluai-GoingKalani Leuluai-Going
22 Luron PateaLuron Patea
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 8
Cory PaixCory Paix 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben HuntBen Hunt 14
Ben TaltyBen Talty 15
Preston RikiPreston Riki 16
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 17
Va'a SemuVa'a Semu 18
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 19
 RESERVES
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 20
Luke GaleLuke Gale 21
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 22

Sharks vs Knights Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-17T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-07-17T08:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSharksKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 KL IroKL Iro
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
15 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
16 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
17 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
18 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
 RESERVES
20 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
21 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
22 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 6
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 7
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 11
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 14
Lachlan CrouchLachlan Crouch 15
Thomas CantThomas Cant 16
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 17
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 18
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 19
 RESERVES
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 20
E. Salesa-LeaumoanaElijah Salesa-Leaumoana 21
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 22

Roosters vs Storm Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-17T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-07-17T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLRoostersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Hugo SavalaHugo Savala
5 M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase
6 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
11 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
16 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
17 Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu
18 R. BassingthwaighteRex Bassingthwaighte
19 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
 RESERVES
20 Toby RodwellToby Rodwell
21 Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu
22 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 4
Moses LeoMoses Leo 5
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 6
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 11
Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Gabriel SatrickGabriel Satrick 14
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 15
Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu 16
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 17
Stanley HuenStanley Huen 18
S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19
 RESERVES
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 20
Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere 21
Hayden WatsonHayden Watson 22

Raiders vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-18T05:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-07-18T05:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLRaidersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
2 Jed StuartJed Stuart
3 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
6 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
7 Ethan SandersEthan Sanders
8 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
9 Owen PattieOwen Pattie
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Noah MartinNoah Martin
13 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom StarlingTom Starling
15 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
16 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
17 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
18 Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale
19 Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
 RESERVES
20 Coby BlackCoby Black
21 Joe RoddyJoe Roddy
22 Sione FinauSione Finau
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matt DuftyMatt Dufty 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 3
Jack WightonJack Wighton 4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Ashton WardAshton Ward 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jye GrayJye Gray 14
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 15
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 16
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 17
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt 18
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 19
 RESERVES
John RadelJohn Radel 20
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher 21
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 22

Warriors vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-18T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-07-18T07:30:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLWarriorsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
6 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15 T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
16 Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
17 Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
18 E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava
20 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 RESERVES
21 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
22 Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
23 Makaia TafuaMakaia Tafua
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Setu TuSetu Tu 2
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 5
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Dylan EganDylan Egan 11
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 12
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 14
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 15
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 16
Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu 17
Moses SuliMoses Suli 18
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 19
 RESERVES
Emre GulerEmre Guler 20
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 21
Jacob WebsterJacob Webster 22

Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-18T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-07-18T09:30:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLBulldogsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
4 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
5 Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama
6 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Max KingMax King
9 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Josh CurranJosh Curran
16 Jack UnderhillJack Underhill
17 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
19 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
20 G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong
 RESERVES
21 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
22 Jed ReardonJed Reardon
23 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini 3
Starford To'aStarford To'a 4
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 7
Terrell MayTerrell May 8
Jared HaywoodJared Haywood 9
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 10
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 11
Sione FainuSione Fainu 12
Alex TwalAlex Twal 13
 INTERCHANGE
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 14
Ethan RobertsEthan Roberts 15
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 16
Josese LanyonJosese Lanyon 17
Tino TavanaTino Tavana 18
Kit LauliliiKit Laulilii 19
 RESERVES
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 20
Javon AndrewsJavon Andrews 21
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 22

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Titans vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-19T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-07-19T04:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTitansManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
7 Zane HarrisonZane Harrison
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Arama HauArama Hau
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Chris RandallChris Randall
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
15 Josh PatstonJosh Patston
16 Klese HaasKlese Haas
17 Cooper BaiCooper Bai
18 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
19 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
 RESERVES
20 Michael MoloMichael Molo
21 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
22 Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Joey WalshJoey Walsh 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 9
Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 14
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Jackson SherebJackson Shereb 17
Nicholas LenazNicholas Lenaz 18
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 19
 RESERVES
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 20
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 21
Onitoni LargeOnitoni Large 22

Dolphins vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 20

 2026-07-19T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-07-19T06:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLDolphinsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Jack BostockJack Bostock
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
8 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
15 Max PlathMax Plath
16 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
17 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
18 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
19 Sebastian Su'aSebastian Su'a
 RESERVES
20 Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
21 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
22 John FineanganofoJohn Fineanganofo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 7
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell 15
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 16
Coen HessCoen Hess 17
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 18
Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs 19
 RESERVES
Liam SuttonLiam Sutton 20
Ethan KingEthan King 21
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 22