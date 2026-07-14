The Round 20 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Panthers vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-16T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-07-16T09:50:00Z
BRI
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Blaize Talagi
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Cole
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Liam Henry
|17
|Billy Phillips
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Billy Scott
|RESERVES
|20
|Sione Fonua
|21
|K. Leuluai-Going
|22
|Luron Patea
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Josiah Karapani
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Xavier Willison
|8
|Cory Paix
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Brendan Piakura
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Hunt
|14
|Ben Talty
|15
|Preston Riki
|16
|Grant Anderson
|17
|Va'a Semu
|18
|Hayze Perham
|19
|RESERVES
|Billy Walters
|20
|Luke Gale
|21
|Tom Duffy
|22
Sharks vs Knights Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-17T08:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-07-17T08:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|KL Iro
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Thomas Hazelton
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Hohepa Puru
|15
|Siosifa Talakai
|16
|Billy Burns
|17
|Oregon Kaufusi
|18
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|RESERVES
|20
|Sam Stonestreet
|21
|Niwhai Puru
|22
|Jayden Berrell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Tyson Frizell
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Trey Mooney
|10
|Dylan Lucas
|11
|Francis Manuleleua
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sandon Smith
|14
|Lachlan Crouch
|15
|Thomas Cant
|16
|Brodie Jones
|17
|Fletcher Hunt
|18
|Harrison Graham
|19
|RESERVES
|Kyle McCarthy
|20
|E. Salesa-Leaumoana
|21
|Tyson Gamble
|22
Roosters vs Storm Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-17T10:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-07-17T10:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Hugo Savala
|5
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Naufahu Whyte
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Spencer Leniu
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Salesi Foketi
|16
|Egan Butcher
|17
|Taylor Losalu
|18
|R. Bassingthwaighte
|19
|Tommy Talau
|RESERVES
|20
|Toby Rodwell
|21
|Benaiah Ioelu
|22
|Robert Toia
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Nick Meaney
|4
|Moses Leo
|5
|Tyran Wishart
|6
|Trent Toelau
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Cooper Clarke
|11
|Oryn Keeley
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Gabriel Satrick
|14
|Jack Hetherington
|15
|Josiah Pahulu
|16
|Alec MacDonald
|17
|Stanley Huen
|18
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|19
|RESERVES
|Davvy Moale
|20
|Manaia Waitere
|21
|Hayden Watson
|22
Raiders vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-18T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-07-18T05:00:00Z
SOU
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|2
|Jed Stuart
|3
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Xavier Savage
|6
|Ethan Strange
|7
|Ethan Sanders
|8
|Corey Horsburgh
|9
|Owen Pattie
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Noah Martin
|13
|Zac Hosking
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Starling
|15
|Ata Mariota
|16
|Josh Papalii
|17
|Daine Laurie
|18
|Savelio Tamale
|19
|Morgan Smithies
|RESERVES
|20
|Coby Black
|21
|Joe Roddy
|22
|Sione Finau
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matt Dufty
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Tallis Duncan
|3
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Ashton Ward
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jye Gray
|14
|Lachlan Hubner
|15
|Liam Le Blanc
|16
|Jamie Humphreys
|17
|Latrell Siegwalt
|18
|Bronson Garlick
|19
|RESERVES
|John Radel
|20
|Thomas Fletcher
|21
|Edward Kosi
|22
Warriors vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-18T07:30:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-07-18T07:30:00Z
STI
|1
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Ali Leiataua
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|A. Khan-Pereira
|6
|C. Harris-Tavita
|7
|Te Maire Martin
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Mitch Barnett
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jacob Laban
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Samuel Healey
|15
|T. Stowers-Smith
|16
|Demitric Vaimauga
|17
|Leka Halasima
|18
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|20
|Marata Niukore
|RESERVES
|21
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|22
|Luke Metcalf
|23
|Makaia Tafua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Setu Tu
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Tyrell Sloan
|5
|Daniel Atkinson
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Dylan Egan
|11
|Hamish Stewart
|12
|Ryan Couchman
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Luciano Leilua
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Jacob Halangahu
|17
|Moses Suli
|18
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|19
|RESERVES
|Emre Guler
|20
|C. Tuipulotu
|21
|Jacob Webster
|22
Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-18T09:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-07-18T09:30:00Z
WST
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Matt Burton
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Jethro Rinakama
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Max King
|9
|Bailey Hayward
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Jaeman Salmon
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Harry Hayes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Josh Curran
|16
|Jack Underhill
|17
|Lipoi Hopoi
|19
|Marcelo Montoya
|20
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|RESERVES
|21
|Viliame Kikau
|22
|Jed Reardon
|23
|Stephen Crichton
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Heamasi Makasini
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Jeral Skelton
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Terrell May
|8
|Jared Haywood
|9
|Fonua Pole
|10
|Samuela Fainu
|11
|Sione Fainu
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Latu Fainu
|14
|Ethan Roberts
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Josese Lanyon
|17
|Tino Tavana
|18
|Kit Laulilii
|19
|RESERVES
|Junior Tupou
|20
|Javon Andrews
|21
|Apisai Koroisau
|22
Titans vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-19T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-07-19T04:00:00Z
MAN
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Dean Ieremia
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Jayden Campbell
|7
|Zane Harrison
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Oliver Pascoe
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Arama Hau
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Chris Randall
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|Josh Patston
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|Cooper Bai
|18
|Sam Verrills
|19
|Lachlan Ilias
|RESERVES
|20
|Michael Molo
|21
|Jaylan De Groot
|22
|Siale Faeamani
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Joey Walsh
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Jake Simpkin
|9
|Simione Laiafi
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ethan Bullemor
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josh Feledy
|14
|Nathan Brown
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Jackson Shereb
|17
|Nicholas Lenaz
|18
|Blake Wilson
|19
|RESERVES
|Aaron Schoupp
|20
|Fletcher Baker
|21
|Onitoni Large
|22
Dolphins vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 20
2026-07-19T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-07-19T06:05:00Z
NQL
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jack Bostock
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Brad Schneider
|8
|Tom Flegler
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Francis Molo
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Donoghoe
|15
|Max Plath
|16
|Tom Gilbert
|17
|Felise Kaufusi
|18
|Tevita Naufahu
|19
|Sebastian Su'a
|RESERVES
|20
|Brian Pouniu
|21
|Trai Fuller
|22
|John Fineanganofo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Jaxon Purdue
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Griffin Neame
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Kai O'Donnell
|15
|Matthew Lodge
|16
|Coen Hess
|17
|Sam McIntyre
|18
|Kaiden Lahrs
|19
|RESERVES
|Liam Sutton
|20
|Ethan King
|21
|Tom Dearden
|22