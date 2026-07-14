The Round 20 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Panthers vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 20

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Sharks vs Knights Team Lists: Round 20

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Roosters vs Storm Team Lists: Round 20

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Raiders vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 20

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Warriors vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 20

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Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 20

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Titans vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 20

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Dolphins vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 20