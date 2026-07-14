The first full round after the State of Origin period is upon us, with a full slate of 8 games seeing 16 teams lock in their squads for a crucial weekend as the run to the finals begins in the NRL.

Many clubs are welcoming back plenty of talent this weekend, while late calls will be needed at the Bulldogs and Cowboys on representative-calibre stars.

Here are all the changes for Round 20 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

RELATED: All 16 team lists for Round 20

Bye: Parramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers

Brisbane Broncos

Cronulla Sharks

Addin Fonua-Blake returns to the starting side at the expense of Oregon Kaufusi who is on the bench.

Briton Nikora also returns from a rest. Billy Burns drops back to the bench.

Jayden Berrell is the man to drop out.

Newcastle Knights

Sydney Roosters

Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders

South Sydney Rabbitohs

New Zealand Warriors

St George Illawarra Dragons

Coming off a bye and a win against the Tigers before that, the Dragons have made no changes apart from Moses Suli repacing Emre Guler on the bench.

That means Valentine Holmes stays in the centres, with Tyrell Sloan fit - something of a surprise given the hamstring problem he appeared to cop against the Tigers.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans

Just one change on the bench for the Titans as Lachlan Ilias replaces Jaylan De Groot.

Manly Sea Eagles

The Dolphins

North Queensland Cowboys