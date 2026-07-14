The first full round after the State of Origin period is upon us, with a full slate of 8 games seeing 16 teams lock in their squads for a crucial weekend as the run to the finals begins in the NRL.
Many clubs are welcoming back plenty of talent this weekend, while late calls will be needed at the Bulldogs and Cowboys on representative-calibre stars.
Here are all the changes for Round 20 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
RELATED: All 16 team lists for Round 20
Bye: Parramatta Eels
2026-07-16T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-07-16T09:50:00Z
BRI
Penrith Panthers
- After a bye last week, the Panthers have Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, Casey McLean and Isaiah Papali'i back on deck.
- McLean slots into the centres, so Jack Cole goes to the bench, while Cleary's return shoves Jack Cogger out of the side with a suspension.
- In the forwards, Papali'i and Martin slot into the second-row positions, with Isaah Yeo at lock,. That means Lindsay Smith goes from lock to prop, and the trio of Scott Sorensen, Billy Phillips and Liam Henry drop back to the bench.
- Kalani Going, Luron Patea, Sione Fonua and Zakarui Clarke are the four to drop out of the side.
Brisbane Broncos
- Like the Panthers, the Broncos had the bye last week and have plenty of troops back on deck. Reece Walsh, Josiah Karapani, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan all return.
- Hayze Perham drops to the bench for Walsh to play fullback, while Anderson does the same with Karapani recalled on the wing.
- In the halves, Tom Duffy is out of the side, while Ben Hunt drops to the bench.
- In the forwards, Xavier Willison moves from lock (taken by Patrick Carrigan) to prop. Va'a Semu and Preston Riki drop to the bench.
- Blake Mozer, Luke Gale, Joshua Coric, Jaiyden Hunt and Jesse Arthars are out of the side.
2026-07-17T08:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-07-17T08:00:00Z
NEW
Cronulla Sharks
- Addin Fonua-Blake returns to the starting side at the expense of Oregon Kaufusi who is on the bench.
- Briton Nikora also returns from a rest. Billy Burns drops back to the bench.
- Jayden Berrell is the man to drop out.
Newcastle Knights
- Bradman Best is back, so Fletcher Sharpe goes to five-eighth and Sandon Smith the bench.
- Cody Hopwood is out, so Tyson Frizell promotes to prop, while Francis Manuleleua takes the spot at second-row of Thomas Cant, who reverts to the bench. Brodie Jones is the new man on the bench.
2026-07-17T10:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-07-17T10:00:00Z
MEL
Sydney Roosters
- Sam Walker is back for the Roosters, shuffling Hugo Savala back to the centres and Robert Toia moved back to the reserves - likely for a rest.
- Reece Robson is also back after a rest, with Connor Watson shuffling to the bench.
- Nat Butcher is in the second-row on his return, with Salesi Foketi back to the bench.
- Benaiah Ioelu and De La Salle Va'a drop out.
Melbourne Storm
- Plenty happening at the Storm who are without both of their first choice halves in Cameron Munster (knee) and Jahrome Hughes (hamstring).
- Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown is also benched, so Moses Leo starts on the wing, while Tyran Wishart and Trent Toelau form a new halves combination.
- Toelau's shuffle from hooker means Harry Grant comes back into the starting side at dummy half, while Oryn Keeley wins a start as Joe Chan is out.
- Hayden Watson is out from last week's bench, with Gabriel Satrick and Stanley Huen the new faces.
2026-07-18T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-07-18T05:00:00Z
SOU
Canberra Raiders
- Ethan Strange is back in the starting side for the Raiders, with Daine Laurie back to the bench.
- Hudson Young is also back on deck, with Ata Mariota going back to the bench.
- Savelio Tamale replaces Coby Black on the bench in the only other change.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Alex Johnston returns for the injured Dayne Jennings on the wing, while Cody Walker's return pushes Jayden Sullivan out given he is in HIA protocols.
- It's an unchanged forward pack for Wayne Bennett, while Bronson Garlick comes onto the bench for John Radel.
2026-07-18T07:30:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-07-18T07:30:00Z
STI
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been axed to the reserves with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak back on the wing.
- Mitch Barnett back into the starting side for the Warriors. Tanner Stowers-Smith drops to the bench.
- Kurt Capewell is also back into the second-row, with Leka Halasima back to the bench.
- Luke Metcalf and Luke Laulilii drop out of the side.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Coming off a bye and a win against the Tigers before that, the Dragons have made no changes apart from Moses Suli repacing Emre Guler on the bench.
- That means Valentine Holmes stays in the centres, with Tyrell Sloan fit - something of a surprise given the hamstring problem he appeared to cop against the Tigers.
2026-07-18T09:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-07-18T09:30:00Z
WST
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Stephen Crichton is a chance of playing, but will do so from jersey 23 if he passes fit.
- Enari Tuala comes back into the centres for Bronson Xerri, and Sean O'Sullivan will line up at five-eighth with Crichton out of the side.
- Bailey Hayward has been named to start in a straight swap with Kurt Mann.
- Jacob Preston moves to the starting side, with Josh Curran dropping back to the bench.
- Alekolasimi Jones and Lipoi Hopoi not being named means Marcelo Montoya and Gordon Chan Kum Tong come onto the bench.
Wests Tigers
- Josese Lanyon is replaced at hooker by Jared Haywood in a straight swap between the bench and starting side.
- Fonua Pole is named to start at prop, with Bunty Afoa out suspended.
- Tony Sukkar drops off the bench, with Kit Laulilii and Ethan Roberts the new faces.
- Apisai Koroisau is a chance of an early return, named in jersey 22.
2026-07-19T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-07-19T04:00:00Z
MAN
Gold Coast Titans
- Just one change on the bench for the Titans as Lachlan Ilias replaces Jaylan De Groot.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Ben Trbojevic is out with a concussion, so Ethan Bullemor starts in the second-row.
- On the bench, Jackson Shereb and and Blake Wilson are in, with Corey Waddell out.
2026-07-19T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-07-19T06:05:00Z
NQL
The Dolphins
- The backline charge for the Dolphins returns, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bostock and Selwyn Cobbo all returning at fullback, centre and wing respectively.
- That sees Jake Averillo miss out with a rib complaint, while Trai Fuller drops to the reserves and Tevita Naufahu the bench.
- Max Plath has surprisingly been named despite his ankle problem, so it's Brian Pouniu who drops off the bench.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Thomas Mikaele is out, so Griffin Neame promotes into the starting side.
- John Bateman is also out, so the two new faces on the bench are Kaiden Lahrs and Kai O'Donnell.
- Tom Dearden is only in the reserves again for the Cowboys.