The first full round after the State of Origin period is upon us, with a full slate of 8 games seeing 16 teams lock in their squads for a crucial weekend as the run to the finals begins in the NRL.

Many clubs are welcoming back plenty of talent this weekend, while late calls will be needed at the Bulldogs and Cowboys on representative-calibre stars.

Here are all the changes for Round 20 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

RELATED: All 16 team lists for Round 20

Bye: Parramatta Eels

 2026-07-16T09:50:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-07-16T09:50:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-07-17T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-07-17T08:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSharksKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

Newcastle Knights

 2026-07-17T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-07-17T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLRoostersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

Melbourne Storm

 2026-07-18T05:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-07-18T05:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLRaidersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-07-18T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-07-18T07:30:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLWarriorsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • Coming off a bye and a win against the Tigers before that, the Dragons have made no changes apart from Moses Suli repacing Emre Guler on the bench.
  • That means Valentine Holmes stays in the centres, with Tyrell Sloan fit - something of a surprise given the hamstring problem he appeared to cop against the Tigers.
 2026-07-18T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-07-18T09:30:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLBulldogsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

Wests Tigers

 2026-07-19T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-07-19T04:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTitansManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-07-19T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-07-19T06:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLDolphinsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

North Queensland Cowboys