It was a mixed week in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, with votes split across a range of players during the final post-Origin hit out of the year.

North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater was ultimately the biggest benefactor, scoring 16 votes to jump back into second place, closing the gap to Dylan Edwards who had a bye with the Penrith Panthers.

Drinkwater is now just 11 votes off the lead, and has gone back ahead of Haumole Olakau'atu who managed five votes playing for Manly.

Nathan Cleary and James Tedesco remain in fourth and fifth spot, while healthy point tallies for Naufahu Whyte and Braydon Trindall fire both of those players up the top ten.

Only Matt Dufty - who was a surprise in for Jye Gray at the South Sydney Rabbitohs - and Braidon Burns managed a full 20 votes during Round 19, with Wayde Egan, Erin Clark, Te Maire Martin, Alofiana Khan-Pereiera, Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall, Ethan Sanders, Zac Hosking, Naufahu Whyte, Daniel Tupou, Keano Kini and Tyran Wishart allocated top spot by at least one judge.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are all the Round 19 votes.

Note: For this week, Matt Clements is replaced by Zero Tackle writer Magdalena Murdoch.

Warriors WON BY 26 POINTS Campbelltown WST 6 FT 32 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 66 POINTS Kayo Stadium DOL 0 FT 66 CRO MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 24 POINTS Accor Stadium CAN 16 FT 40 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 16 POINTS Allianz Stadium SYD 28 FT 12 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Rabbitohs WON BY 2 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 26 FT 24 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cowboys WON BY 1 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 18 FT 19 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Storm WON BY 4 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 22 FT 18 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

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