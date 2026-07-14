It was a mixed week in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, with votes split across a range of players during the final post-Origin hit out of the year.
North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater was ultimately the biggest benefactor, scoring 16 votes to jump back into second place, closing the gap to Dylan Edwards who had a bye with the Penrith Panthers.
Drinkwater is now just 11 votes off the lead, and has gone back ahead of Haumole Olakau'atu who managed five votes playing for Manly.
Nathan Cleary and James Tedesco remain in fourth and fifth spot, while healthy point tallies for Naufahu Whyte and Braydon Trindall fire both of those players up the top ten.
Only Matt Dufty - who was a surprise in for Jye Gray at the South Sydney Rabbitohs - and Braidon Burns managed a full 20 votes during Round 19, with Wayde Egan, Erin Clark, Te Maire Martin, Alofiana Khan-Pereiera, Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall, Ethan Sanders, Zac Hosking, Naufahu Whyte, Daniel Tupou, Keano Kini and Tyran Wishart allocated top spot by at least one judge.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are all the Round 19 votes.
Note: For this week, Matt Clements is replaced by Zero Tackle writer Magdalena Murdoch.
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Wayde Egan
|Erin Clark
|Te Maire Martin
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|4
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|James Fisher-Harris
|Adam Pompey
|Wayde Egan
|3
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Te Maire Martin
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Te Maire Martin
|2
|Te Maire Martin
|Jacob Laban
|Jacob Laban
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|Alex Twal
|Wayde Egan
|Wayde Egan
|Fonua Pole
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Sione Katoa
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|KL Iro
|2
|Blayke Brailey
|Thomas Hazelton
|Thomas Hazelton
|Braydon Trindall
|1
|KL Iro
|Sione Katoa
|KL Iro
|William Kennedy
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Ethan Sanders
|Ethan Sanders
|Ethan Sanders
|Zac Hosking
|4
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Ethan Sanders
|3
|Noah Martin
|Owen Pattie
|Noah Martin
|Noah Martin
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|Noah Martin
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|1
|Jaeman Salmon
|Matthew Timoko
|Xavier Savage
|Jethro Rinakama
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|4
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|3
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Cody Ramsey
|Cody Ramsey
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|Jack Williams
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Cody Ramsey
|1
|Jack Williams
|Hugo Savala
|Spencer Leniu
|Robert Toia
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|Matt Dufty
|4
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|3
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Tallis Duncan
|David Fifita
|Tallis Duncan
|2
|Phoenix Crossland
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Dylan Brown
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Ashton Ward
|David Fifita
|Tallis Duncan
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Heilum Luki
|2
|Heilum Luki
|Heilum Luki
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jason Saab
|Magdalena Murdoch
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Keano Kini
|Tyran Wishart
|Keano Kini
|Keano Kini
|4
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Harry Grant
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
|Oliver Pascoe
|Keano Kini
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|2
|Jahrome Hughes
|Oliver Pascoe
|Oliver Pascoe
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Zane Harrison
|Trent Loiero
|Tyran Wishart
|Oliver Pascoe
Top Ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|175
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|16
|164
|3
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|5
|156
|4
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|146
|5
|James
Tedesco
|0
|140
|6
|Naufahu
Whyte
|18
|129
|7
|Braydon
Trindall
|15
|123
|8
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|121
|9
|Herbie
Farnworth
|0
|115
|10
|Tolutau
Koula
|0
|111