The Parramatta Eels have launched a new bid for Melbourne Storm centre Jack Howarth.

Howarth was first believed to be out of favour with the Storm a number of weeks ago, and while he remains in first-grade for the time being, he has been given permission to explore his options for 2027.

That comes despite the former junior representative player having a year to run on what was a five-year deal with the Melbourne Storm.

Able to play centre or second-row, Howarth has been somewhat hampered by injury, but impressed regularly enough at NRL level for other clubs to take an interest in his services.

From Queensland, Howarth, despite his form being on the wane earlier this year, was even mentioned as a bolter for State of Origin as Queensland worked through their squad for Game 1.

He is likely viewed as a future player in that arena, and while his current complexity is signing his next deal, his form has been an intriguing watch this year.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that, while the PNG Chiefs and Perth Bears are both interested in Howarth whether for 2027 or 2028, the Eels are now his most likely destination.

There is, however, a fairly significant roadblock.

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Zac Lomax almost joining the Melbourne Storm earlier this year after being released by the Eels saw the two clubs wind up in court, and tension between the two clubs is yet to ease.

It's understood the Storm, while keen to have Howarth off their books for 2027, are not so keen on releasing him to the Eels.

During that Lomax saga, the winger was blocked from playing NRL without the permission of the Eels after he was released to join Rugby 360 - a competition that never got off the ground.

Lomax then tried to join the Storm only for legal intervention, with the Eels requesting a player in return to agree to the move - either Xavier Coates, Stefano Utoikamanu or Jack Howarth.

That never got off the ground and Lomax currently plies his trade for the Western Force as he chases a potential Wallabies call up for this year's Spring Tour in the 15-man code.

At the Storm, they have just landed the signing of Bronson Xerri, and with Jamayne Isaako also to join their back five for 2027, salary cap pressures mean they view Howarth as surplus to needs.

Parramatta, on the other hand, have been linked to numerous players.

Xerri was one of them, and they have just completed the signing of Jarome Luai, but Howarth would further help in the fact they have to replace both starter Sean Russell, and fringe winger Apa Twidle at the end of the year as they make the move across the country to the Perth Bears.