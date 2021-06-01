Banned NRL centre Michael Jennings has opened up on his past history with drug use, including taking cocaine following the Roosters’ 2013 Grand Final victory.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph’s Steve Zemek, Jennings revealed to a NSW District Court that he was involved with taking drugs over four seasons between 2013 and 2016.

Jennings was released from the Eels in May this year after the 33-year-old was handed a ban by the NRL last October for returning a positive sample for banned substances Ligandrol and Ibutamoren and three of their metabolites.

The former Panthers, Rooster and Eels flyer fronted court this week as his ex-wife accused him of rape and was seeking damage for personal injuries.

Embed from Getty Images

Jennings denied the allegations and revealed his frequent drug use, including the use of cocaine, during post-season celebrations throughout his career.

“On four occasions during the relationship, in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 and under the circumstances it was the last game of the season and it was on a Mad Monday celebration,” Jennings told the barrister, per The Daily Telegraph.

“At the party that we were celebrating at, mates usually or someone provided it at the party.”

The former NSW and Australia representative made his NRL debut with Penrith in 2007 before a move to Bondi in 2013 – the season the Chooks won their first premiership in 11 years – before ending his career with the Eels after five years at Parramatta.