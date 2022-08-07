The current revolving door of Sports Ministers in the NSW Government is having a detrimental effect on the final development of Sydney’s newest football stadium.

The brand-new Allianz Stadium in Moore Park is set to be unveiled in just three weeks and The Daily Telegraph reports the NSW Government hasn’t signed off on the names of the grandstands, nor have they properly responded to the South Sydney Rabbitohs’ desire to move some of their home games to the stadium in the future.

The issues have become more pronounced after the resignation of NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayers, following his alleged role in the current situation engulfing former Deputy Premier John Barilaro and his involvement in the farce that the suburban stadium project has become.

Ayers’ resignation means NSW has had six changes to the sports minister role in the past three-and-a-half years, proving a constant impediment to the funding plans for stadiums and suburban grounds – plans that seem to have largely fallen through.

The Rabbitohs requested the opportunity to play games at Allianz following the news that Accor Stadium in Homebush would not receive the refurbishment it had initially been promised, but they’ve been told by Venues NSW that they need to stay at the Olympic Park so it doesn’t become a ‘white elephant’, exposing the magnitude of a mess the stadium issue has become.

The situation has grown into a huge headache for Peter V’Landys and co, with clear friction between the NRL boss and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet after the premier this week scrapped the redevelopment funds he had already promised Manly, Cronulla and Wests Tigers.

The decision was made to look even worse after footage came out this week showing a fence at Leichhardt Stadium collapsing under the weight of raucous support at a rugby match.

Do you reckon Leichardt Oval needs an upgrade 😳 pic.twitter.com/N2COjqjqTD — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) August 6, 2022

Though Perrottet has been supported in his decision to retain some of those funds for emergency recovery in flood-affected areas of NSW, he has also drawn significant criticism for being prepared to spend up to $450 million for the development of a new stadium for the Panthers – a stadium that would be used exclusively by the Penrith team just 12 times a year and would facilitate an entirely new stadium instead of an upgrade to facilities.

It’s widely believed Perrottet’s approval of the Penrith development has been part of an attempt to assure Ayers’ electoral prospects for the upcoming state election, after the Penrith area was one of the few in the area to retain a Federal Liberal member at the last national vote.

The brand-new Allianz stadium will host its first NRL contest when the Sydney Roosters play host to the Rabbitohs on Friday, September 2. The Round 25 will be both clubs’ final clash of the regular season, and its significance could be significantly boosted by both teams fighting for finals places.