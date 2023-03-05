The Sydney Roosters suffered a shock loss to the Dolphins to kick-off their NRL season, but will now face more issues as they prepare to turn things around next weekend at home against the New Zealand Warriors.

The Roosters, who are notoriously slow starters, fell victim to a Wayne Bennett ambush during the Dolphins' first-ever game yesterday, and with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks to follow this coming week's clash against the Warriors, the tri-colours will need to shape up quickly.

That could become a lot tougher though, with all of Victor Radley, Matt Lodge and Brandon Smith under injury clouds, while it's unclear if star centre Joseph Manu will be able to return in Round 2.

Lodge was the most serious of the injuries yesterday.

Failing a HIA, it has now been reported by News Corp that he has also suffered a facial fracture and will have surgery for the injury on Tuesday.

It's believed the injury could keep him out from anywhere between four and six weeks, putting a significant dent in the Roosters' forward stocks during what is an important period for the club as they take on four sides who all will compete for this year's premiership.

The Roosters, who lost Siosiua Taukeiaho during the off-season, it could be argued are already down a marquee forward, and Lodge's absence will likely mean veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is dragged back into the starting side, provided he recovers from a hamstring complaint that kept him out of the season opener.

Like Lodge, Radley failed a HIA during the game against the Dolphins, and will now have to pass through concussion protocols as fast as is allowable under the rules to return on the six-day turnaround for Round 2.

Smith passed a HIA early in the game, but was evidently struggling with his ribs during the second half against the Dolphins.

The Roosters have not made comment on the star recruit as yet, but losing their starting dummy half for any length of time would be a hammer blow for the Roosters, who made a big call to bring him to the club from the Melbourne Storm, allowing Sam Verrills to move to the Gold Coast Titans for 2023 in the process.

Jake Turpin would be the likely starting dummy half should Smith be ruled out of Round 2 against the Warriors.

Manu, who missed Round 1 with a facial fracture, is approaching the expected six-week recovery timeline and could be in line for a return against the Warriors, while Robinson's side will still be without Sitili Tupouniua and Connor Watson, who are both battling knee recoveries, as well as Angus Crichton who is on personal leave.

Robinson will name his side for Round 2 at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday for next Saturday's clash against the Warriors, which is due to kick-off at 3pm (AEDT) on Saturday afternoon.