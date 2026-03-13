The Sydney Roosters evidently re-signed Siua Wong over the off-season... They just forgot to tell anyone about it.\n\nWong, who re-signed on a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026 during the 2024 campaign, has been in negotiations for some time over his future.\n\nIt's understood other clubs were ready to show interest in the forward, who can play in the middle or on the edge and has been one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the sport.\n\nIt was revealed in November that Wong was close to inking a new deal with the Roosters, but the longer it went on without an announcement, the more eyebrows were raised.\n\nOn Friday, Zero Tackle published a list of the top 25 players still without a contract for 2027, of which Wong featured.\n\nThe facts are that, shortly after publishing that list, a well-connected Roosters source reached out to us, letting us know Wong had in fact been re-signed during the off-season on a two-year deal for the 2027 and 2028 season.\n\n» The top 25 players off-contract at the end of 2026\n\nWithin an hour of that message being received, the NRL's official signing tracker had also been updated to confirm Wong's re-signing at Bondi Junction for 2027 and 2028.\n\nFurther inquiries have been left with the Roosters by Zero Tackle but at the time of publication have gone unanswered, with the club still not making an official announcement regarding the forward's future.\n\nThe signing is a major boost for the Roosters, with Wong a big part of the club's future. Breaking out in 2023, the forward has become a key part of Trent Robinson's forwards rotation both in the middle and on the edge.\n\nIt's not the first time the Roosters have been guilty of slow announcements, particularly around the status of contracted players.\n\nOutside back Billy Smith at one point told the Sydney Morning Herald he had re-signed with the club, only for the Roosters to not make an announcement for months.\n\nWong's contract extension takes him out of the potential reach of both the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs, who are set to enter the competition in 2027 and 2028 respectively, and could well have had an eye on his services.