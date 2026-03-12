More than four months removed from November 1, there are still 136 NRL currently Top 30 contracted NRL players without a club to call home for 2027.
The Perth Bears still have more than half of their inaugural Top 30 to fill, and most clubs are in need of players, whether re-signed or otherwise, to complete their look and feel for 2027.
When you run the rule over the list of players who remain off-contract at the end of 2026, there is still a mountain of talent available.
Taking into account the likely value to a rival club - age, talent and potential included (for example, Cody Walker has been left out as he approaches the end of his career) - here are the Top 20 players to remain without a contract for 2027.
Siua Wong was originally named in this list, however, it has since emerged he has re-signed with the Roosters during the off-season.
25. Ata Mariota
The Raiders prop is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal in the nation's capital, and maybe with good reason.
His role has been somewhat limited with others around and ahead of him, but that probably shouldn't be the way for all that long.
Mariota has plenty of upside and potential, and has shown it at NRL level during his opportunities to date.
A hard-hitting, power-running prop, there is little doubt he would be on the radar of rival clubs. Rated as one of the best young players in the game prior to his debut, Mariota has done nothing to suggest he won't hit that level as he moves through his career.
At what club though remains to be seen.
Some interesting reading there, particularly in the way you have rated them.
I wouldn’t have expected Purdue to be #1, or Taulagi at #4
To me it’s all about potential upside… What does a player provide over the terms of their next deal. Can’t see too many doing more than Purdue on this list.