More than four months removed from November 1, there are still 136 NRL currently Top 30 contracted NRL players without a club to call home for 2027.

The Perth Bears still have more than half of their inaugural Top 30 to fill, and most clubs are in need of players, whether re-signed or otherwise, to complete their look and feel for 2027.

When you run the rule over the list of players who remain off-contract at the end of 2026, there is still a mountain of talent available.

Taking into account the likely value to a rival club - age, talent and potential included (for example, Cody Walker has been left out as he approaches the end of his career) - here are the Top 20 players to remain without a contract for 2027.

Siua Wong was originally named in this list, however, it has since emerged he has re-signed with the Roosters during the off-season.