With one round to go, it is almost literally all the play for.

By my count, only two games this weekend "don't matter" in terms of positioning, and try telling that to players hell-bent on ending the season on a high.

Before we hit Round 27, though, we need to look back upon a tremendous Round 26.

Two sides flatly refused to take full advantage of gifts handed to them, while the Dragons officially choked, yet again.

Where did your team land after a brilliant Round 26?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

An undermanned Storm team may have lost on Thursday evening, but the result means little to nothing.

Potentially losing Ryan Papenhuyzen means the world. Otherwise, on the night, Melbourne was better than anyone could have expected, considering the side they ran out.

They play the Broncos in another non-event this Thursday night before the real stuff begins. They're the team to beat.

2. Penrith Panthers (4)

The mighty Panthers took full advantage of the Sharks and Roosters losing over the weekend and are now almost certain to host yet another Final.

They ran riot against the hapless Bunnies and looked every bit one of the two teams to beat.

They'll likely walk the Titans this coming weekend and set up for yet another title assault.

3. Sydney Roosters (2)

The Roosters suffered the worst defeat of the weekend, not in terms of margin, but very much in terms of their outlook for the rest of the season.

Horror scenes saw them lose both Brandon Smith and Sam Walker to ACL injuries. Victor Radley also suffered a shoulder injury. Their run home now looks far more difficult than it did a few days prior.

Their game against the Bunnies this Friday night doesn't really matter in terms of a result. It's all about setting up for the weeks to come now.

4. North Queensland Cowboys (6)

The Cowboys took full advantage of an undermanned Melbourne side, and now have a chance to secure a home Final in their own hands.

Scott Drinkwater was again in everything, although Tom Deardon and Reece Robson played more than their part. Val Holmes is back to his bristling best.

Their clash with the Dogs on Saturday is a straight shootout to see who confirms a home Final. If results go their way on Sunday, they may host regardless.

5. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly sent a huge message on Friday night to end the Dogs' undefeated home run. Manly's win also means a Brookvale Final is very much on the horizon.

The usual suspects were again huge for Manly but it was Luke Brooks who lead the way on the day.

They'll host the Sharks this Sunday afternoon. Depending on the Dogs/Cowboys result, we may see a different Sharks side to what is named. A win here gets Manly a home final.

6. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (3)

The Dogs incredible run, undefeated home record and likely Top Four chances all came to an end on Friday evening in losing to the Sea Eagles.

A record Friday 6pm crowd turned out to watch what was framed as the game of the round. The Dogs were good but ultimately outclassed.

Stephen Crichton returns as they host the Cowboys with a home Final on the line. Given their incredible home record, they'll start favourite in this game and the first week of the Finals.

7. Cronulla Sharks (5)

Cronulla was 90 seconds away from locking down a top-four spot, moving into the second spot, and sending their fans home happy.

Then, again, when the lights were bright, they dropped the ball and conceded a weak try.

Win or lose against Manly, a top-four spot is all but assured. That said, right now there is nothing to suggest they will capitalise on such a high finish come the business end of the season.

8. Newcastle Knights (10)

The Knights did the job on Sunday afternoon in putting the Titans to the sword. Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best lead the charge as Newcastle won a game that sees them as heavy favourites to finish eighth.

Newcastle have all the momentum now and have taken full advantage of the Broncos and Dragons slipping up.

A win at home against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon sees them sneak into eighth. From there, anything can happen.

9. The Dolphins (12)

The Dolphins shocked the Broncos in a huge way on Saturday evening to now hold their Finals destiny in their own hands.

Herbie Farnworth is a shout for signing of the season, while Wayne Bennett's risky moves paid off huge. Jake Averillo and the Hammer both stared in their new positions.

A win over Newcastle on Sunday afternoon secured a maiden Finals appearance.

10. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders kept their slimmest of Finals hopes alive by defeating the Roosters at Allianz on Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Tapine led the way, again, for the Green Machine, who held on to beat the Chooks by two points in chaotic scenes.

Canberra needs to beat the Dragons and hope that the Knights and Dolphins draw. That about sums up their season; they've been good but not great.

11. Brisbane Broncos (8)

I stupidly named the Broncos as my favourites to capture the eighth spot. I was convinced they'd be up for the Battle of Brisbane and emerge with the win.

Instead, Brisbane were battered for almost the full 80 minutes, with a Finals spot on the line.

Kevin Walters has a long off-season ahead of him with plenty of questions to answer. They could thump the Storm by 60 on Thursday and this season has still been a massive failure.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (9)

For 60 of the opening 68 minutes on Saturday afternoon, those wearing Red V were utterly awful.

Then, for 12 minutes, they were untouchable and looked as though they had spiders on them.

Despite scoring 40 points, they lost their second straight opportunity to wrap up a Finals spot.

13. Wests Tigers (13)

The Tigers prepare for their biggest game of the season on the back of a perfectly timed bye.

They host the Eels at a sold-out Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night with a chance to avoid a third straight wooden spoon on the line.

The fact that it is being celebrated says everything about the Tigers 2024 efforts.

14. New Zealand Warriors (15)

The Warriors sent club and league legend Shaun Johnson out for a magnificent win at Shark Park on Saturday night.

Johnson himself was best on the ground, by a long way, and deserved the incredible send-off.

The win caps off what was otherwise a dire year for the Warriors, who would have been expected to enjoy a bye this weekend before launching a potential premiership charge.

15. Parramatta Eels (17)

At one point on Saturday's game against the Dragons, the Eels were on track for an impressive, 30-point win. In the end, they had to scramble to hold on and win at all.

That sums up the Eels season. At times they were utterly breathtaking. At times they were comically bad.

It all comes down to this: a straight shootout against the Tigers to avoid the spoon. Horror scenes for a side tipped to challenge for top four honours.

16. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The once high-flying Titans have fallen in an absolute heap at the back end of the season.

They played their part in an entertaining Sunday afternoon clash with the Knights, but being fun doesn't bring competition points. Jaylan De Groot's try on debut was the highlight.

They will wrap a hugely underwhelming season against the Panthers this weekend.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

The Bunnies, despite having moments against Penrith, are clearly the worst side in the competition right now.

Tyrone Munro's try-double may have been the highlight of the round. To see the entire NRL community support one of its own was a sight to behold.

All's that is left for Souths is a chance to upset bitter rivals the Roosters on Friday night. Let's be real though, the result doesn't matter ... at all.