Another week of rugby league, another week of upsets, controversies, refereeing howlers and highlight reel tries.

Penrith, albeit sans a host of stars, suddenly look beatable, while a Bunnies superstar had two brain snaps that will dominate headlines for days to come.

With daylight saving taking full effect, the no Origin talk ban has officially been lifted. So prepare for plenty of players to be linked to Origin. I'll be naming one in a few minutes time.

With a brilliant weekend of league now behind us, we look at 20 talking points from Round Five:

1. Imagine being 18-0 down to the Dogs, having a player sent off for a close-line tackle, and still turning around and making your press conference about the referees. Trent Robinson is either deflecting or watching a different game to the rest of us.

2. Roosters fans were in my mentions all Friday night saying they wanted to see Robinson tear strips off their side for not being good enough and not deflecting to refereeing decisions. It shows that fans are seeing the obvious, that the Roosters just haven't been good enough to date.

3. Zac Lomax should be thanking Shane Flanagan for saving his career via his move to the wing. He may legit play Origin for NSW such is his form thus far. Shane Flanagan continues to make the right decisions in firstly moving him and then releasing him following the blowback.

4. That Storm/Brisbane game is one of the best I have seen in a long time. The Storm/Warriors game just a few weeks back is the only game I can put close, at least this season. One thing has become really obvious over the opening month-and-a-bit and that is that the Storm are never really out of a game.

5. Huge shout out to Brisbane though for their incredible fight on Thursday night. To go in sans Reece Walsh and Payne Haas, only to lose Adam Reynolds at halftime ... They had every right to concede a score and write it off. Instead, they were two horror bombed tries away from an all time upset win.

6. You simply cannot ban the kickoff. I fully understand the collisions will lead to injuries but it's one of the marquee moments of our game. Did you see Nathan Brown's kick returns at a sold out Brookvale Oval? You can't lose that from the game.

7. Tell you what, as a Sharks fan I'm glad we drew the Warriors in Round One. Since then they've become a real problem. They'll be contenders this season for sure.

8. Jason Demetriou simply has to go. The culture at that club right now is at a shocking low. That is purely down to AD's inability to put his foot down with his star players. Not First Grade material.

9. That "try" decision on Saturday, you know the one (Toluta'u Koula's for those two people who missed it) will give Graham Annelsey nightmares. I'm fully with the officials in that those 50/50 calls are always going to upset half the fan base but this was just asking for trouble. Unforgivable.

10. On a more positive note, Nathan Brown was absolutely magnificent for the Sea Eagles on Saturday afternoon/evening. He once played Origin, such was his form for the Eels, but that may have been his best game in many years. It's incredible to see what players with a point to prove can produce.

11. I take issue with fans calling others "not real" for not wanting to sit in pouring rain for 80 minutes. In my late teens and early 20s, I would have proudly stood in the rain and wind. In my mid 30s, and with kids, there's no chance I'd have gone to that Newcastle game.

12. If Des Hasler wants to save his job he is going to have to make some difficult decisions. A month ago it would be unthinkable to allow David Fifita to walk away from the club, but his million dollar contract could be better spent elsewhere. It won't happen but Des should absolutely be looking at this situation.

13. Really mixed thoughts on my team having a bye this week. It was stress free, to say the least, but that 80 minutes is usually the most exciting of the rugby league weekend. How does everyone else feel while their team is resting up?

14. As shown by Dylan Brown's struggles since making the move, there is a huge difference between the roles of the six and seven. Good ball runners can be completely blunted when trying to play a game manager role in the seven. Brown needs to shift back to the six right away.

15. Last week I was told that Matt Timoko wasn't that good. This despite being a monster for the Kiwis in the end of year tournament. Well, he's very, very good! He was scorching yesterday evening and tore the Eels to shreds.

16. Sam Burgess would be smart to give any potential move to the Bunnies time to really think it through. How many rookie coaches have we seen join similar, tough situations, only to fall away and be tainted forever? I'd pass if I'm the Englishman. He tried to implement change while at the club, only to be shunned and let go. Why would it be different even in a new role?

17. Xavier Savage is starting to show signs of the talent we all knew he had. The grace in which he burns opponents in a thing of beauty. His ceiling is massive. Chevy Stewart may face a real battle for that Raiders number one jersey when Jordan Rapana retires at the end of the season. What a great problem to have for Ricky Stuart.

18. Damien Cook is now the fourth best option for NSW at number one. Apisai Koroisau and Reece Robson are a clear one and two with Wayde Egan stepping into number three. Big changes are coming for the Blues in a few months time.

19. How good are milestone games? DCE's record breaking appearance, Jake Granville's 200th? We, as a game, always know how to turn it on for the players in our game. They seem to know when to turn it on too. So many times they're celebrated with a freakish try or a big moment. Great stuff!

20. Ivan Cleary, who has overseen three straight Premiership wins, openly refused to blame the referees for his teams loss this weekend. This despite probably having the best case for doing so. This should be a lesson to coaches who often blame the officials for losses rather than telling hard truths. Perhaps for some fans too.