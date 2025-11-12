After finishing the 2025 NRL season in last place, the Newcastle Knights will need to rely on the next generation of young players coming through the ranks as they aim to return to the finals under Justin Holbrook and claim the first premiership since 2001.
Over the past couple of years, the likes of Cody Hopwood, Connor Votano, Fletcher Hunt, Fletcher Sharpe and Jermaine McEwen have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.
So...who's next?
11. Honourable Mentions
Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Knights have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.
Some backline players to watch include former Australian Schoolboys representatives Logan Aoake and Wilson De Courcey, Sully Hoad and young guns Fletcher Sommerville and Wil Rosenbaum.
Cooper Townsend, Curtis Mulherin, Kade McKay and Kane Graham headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.
Five-eighth Jaylan Bishop and young hooker Matthew McEwen (the younger brother of Knights forward Jermaine and NRLW star Evah) should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.