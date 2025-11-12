Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Knights have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.

Some backline players to watch include former Australian Schoolboys representatives Logan Aoake and Wilson De Courcey, Sully Hoad and young guns Fletcher Sommerville and Wil Rosenbaum.

Cooper Townsend, Curtis Mulherin, Kade McKay and Kane Graham headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.

Five-eighth Jaylan Bishop and young hooker Matthew McEwen (the younger brother of Knights forward Jermaine and NRLW star Evah) should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.