Zac Fulton's rugby league debut may be remembered for the pride jersey as well as his run-in with Jared Warea-Hargreaves, yet the rookie forward is eager to build upon that in 2023.

While his surname arguably caught more attention than his performance, Fulton proved he's not out of depth in the NRL during his cameo stint, and a move into the middle of the park is sure to up his physicality.

Re-signing on a two-year deal that assures him a Top 30 spot, now that Fulton has arrived into the NRL, he's here to stay.

The youngster has spent the majority of his career as an edge forward coming through, however a move into the middle has been refreshing through the pre-season.

“I played a bit of second row last year, but I've made the transition to lock,” Fulton told Fox Sports.

“I just like the middle and getting amongst it. Making tackles and running hard is just my style of play.”

The messy exit of Des Hasler and sudden introduction of Anthony Seibold was sure to rattle a few feathers within the side, however Fulton has embraced the new coach and the direction he's brought to the club.

“Seibs has been good, it's been different,” Fulton said.

“It has been eye-opening just getting a different experience. I have only had Des as a coach.

“Seibs has brought in new tactics and I think we have had a real good pre-season and I think we are due for a good year.”

Seibold has always been renowned as a coach with unusual methods, blasting techno music at Brisbane training during his tenancy in a bid to eliminate the crowd's effect, however its the army camp that's taken the biggest toll on Fulton.

“The camp was probably one of the toughest experiences I have ever had,” Fulton said.

“We were out in the middle of the bush just chipping away.

“At some stages I thought it was never ending, but we got there and we rallied as a group. the boys are tighter than ever and we are ready to go this year.”

Fulton is expected to start the season in NSW Cup, however with trials against South Sydney and the Roosters coming up, sneaking onto the Round 1 bench is certainly not out of the question.