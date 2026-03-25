The Perth Bears have narrowed their sights on Bulldogs flyer, Jonathan Sua, to make the switch to the west.

Sua has shown great potential in NSW Cup as a prolific try-scoring winger, scoring 15 tries in 21 games and recording 22 line-breaks.

He was elevated into the club's top 30 NRL squad, with Wide World of Sports reporting that the newest franchise is interested in his talents for their maiden year.

Sua made his NRL debut in Round 27 of the 2024 season against the North Queensland Cowboys, but hasn't gone on to notch up a second stint.

The youngster impressed in his first outing in the top grade, recording 175 running metres and 20 runs, proving he has what it takes.

However, his elevation to the NRL playing squad suggests he will feature in Cameron Ciraldo's team at some point this year.

He is currently off-contract at year's end, with his manager Chris Orr confirming there are chats about a switch to the Bears.

"Perth have shown interest in him so Jonathan has some decisions to make," his manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

The Bears are fresh off announcing the signature of son-of-a-gun Mavrik Geyer, whose father represented the Western Reds franchise in the 1990s.

The Perth-based franchise is ticking along nicely in building its inaugural squad that will start preseason training in November this year.