Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has taken aim at the NRL over the lack of a penalty in a hip drop tackle, which caused Nat Butcher to suffer an ACL injury.

Coming early in what turned into a heavy loss for the tri-colours, Nat Butcher was taken out of the game with a knee injury that could now cost him several weeks, while the game didn't even so much as stop for a penalty.

Kenny has since been slapped with a Grade 2 charge by the NRL's match review committee for dangerous contact.

Robinson, speaking after the contest, said it was disappointing.

"He has got an MCL injury, it is pretty disappointing," Robinson said during his post-game press conference.

"Nothing was mentioned at all in the game, but in the tackle, he gets an MCL injury, and he is done for the night."

Captain James Tedesco said he was confused why the bunker didn't take action over the tackle.

"I didn't get a feel for it, no, but they have gone back on tackles before sets later, so I don't know if it was looked at by the Bunker or referees, but nothing was said or done," Tedesco said.

The hip drop continues to be an ongoing issue for the NRL, but Robinson said there shouldn't be any confusion over what constitutes a hip drop tackle.

"I don't know, there is no confusion there, well, not from my point of view," Robinson said.

"I don't know how it was there, but not to even have a discussion and a guy to do an MCL and finished for the game, it is pretty clear."

Robinson also slammed a couple of other calls he believed were poor during the game, although he didn't outright blame them for his side's loss.

In one instance, Dylan Edwards was not sin-binned for a professional foul, while the escort decisions also went against the Roosters.

"I thought there was a couple of turning points on last tackles," Robinson said.

"If you are going for the ball, you are going for the ball. Standing tall and it was 10 metres away from where he kicked it and where the collision was, so I didn't like that one.

"Then we had an escort penalty down on the line against Radley and one at the other end that was a complete opposite on Mark Nawaqanitawase.

"I thought they were poor calls, and they can change moments. We got beaten over the course of the whole game, but they are big moments, whether it was the knee or the challenge on Tedesco.

"There wasn't a going for the ball there. It was standing and leaning on Tedesco on that side.

"And then you go those escort penalties. I don't see how you can go Radley, who is moving towards the ball, which you are allowed to, and then Nathan Cleary moving away from the ball towards Mark.

"Those decisions are really, really clear, and they are big plays. If you were going to ping the escorts, it was the set after. It is really simple and clear.

"We were expecting Dylan Edwards to have 10 in the bin, by the way I explained it.

"Going for a ball around your legs, you go for a ball around your legs. You don't stand tall and then move to your right. He kicked it 10 metres away from him.

"That's my view. Possibly biased, but that's my view."