Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has confirmed young utility Hugo Savala will make his NRL debut in Round 2 of the season.

The understrength Roosters, already reeling from a number of key off-season departures to go with long-term injuries to Brandon Smith and Sam Walker, now also need to deal with the absence of prop Lindsay Collins who has been ruled out of the game with illness according to The Daily Telegraph.

It's a major blow for the Roosters as they prepare to tackle the four-time premiers the Penrith Panthers, having already conceded 50 points in their season opener against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend.

The Queensland Origin star is the key man in the middle third for the Roosters this season, and would have been lining up alongside the already inexperienced middle third combination of Naufahu Whyte and last week's debutant Salesi Foketi, with Victor Radley also out.

Robinson described Savala as a fantastic utility option who has brought plenty to the club throughout pre-season.

“He's come through as a half and I've loved training him. He's brought so much energy to the team. I've moved him around a bit in the pre-season – and I know he plays in the halves – but he's gone from wing to front row in all of our training sessions which has given him the capacity to play on the bench," Robinson was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Collins will be replaced by Savala, although it'll likely be either ex-Parramatta Eels prop Makahesi Makatoa or talented junior Blake Steep to step into the starting side.

They will match up against the experienced Penrith engine room of Moses Leota, Lindsay Smith and Isaah Yeo, while Isaiah Papali'i and Matthew Eisenhuth will come off the bench, with Liam Henry in the reserves list as he pushes to overcome a shoulder injury.

Penrith opened their season in Las Vegas almost a fortnight ago with a tight win over the Cronulla Sharks.

The Roosters are also hoping to welcome Billy Smith back for the game as he recovers from injury, with Dominic Young a chance of dropping out following his horror defensive display last weekend.