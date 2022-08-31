Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson is once again calling on the NRL to establish a coaches’ association in the wake of the tragic passing of Paul Green.

Robinson first called for the association to begin in 2016 and is now only stronger in his belief that coaches need support similar to that of the Rugby League Players Association.

Such support would enable services to be available for any NRL coaches regardless of if they are active, between jobs, or retired.

“It’s a wonderful job and we take with it the good and bad, we understand the role and that’s what makes it so wonderful,” Robinson told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’ve got to understand sometimes that comes to an end. It doesn’t always continue for 16 (NRL) coaches, there are ones that go in and out.

“The support around – how does it look – we’re not sure how to do that. This has highlighted it. When it finishes we think that their team didn’t win enough or their time was up. We don’t know how to support when it’s done. We have to be better at that.

“Greeny wasn’t coaching this year but he was a coach. That’s what he was. We know that and understood that. Knowing how to treat coaches that aren’t coaching at the moment needs to improve.

“We’ve been trying for a few years. Greeny and I spoke a lot about it over the years, about how we improve this, with many people. But it’s not in place at the moment, it’s not set up to do that.”

Green hadn’t coached since he was let go by the Queensland Maroons after last year’s Origin series and was linked with a job at the Dolphins before he passed.

Robinson is fast becoming one of the NRL's most successful coaches, and has a long-term contract locked in with the Roosters.