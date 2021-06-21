Controversial Broncos star Tevita Pangai Junior has recently been gathering interest from multiple clubs, despite questions about his effort and character.

The Brisbane Broncos have recently allowed the second-rower to speak with other clubs. This comes after the club’s review of their future and current playing group following their disappointing season.

The Wests Tigers have reportedly expressed interest in the Broncos star, believing that he could help turn the club around in the upcoming seasons.

Balmain Tigers great Steven Roach is opposed to the Tiger’s bid, believing that Pangai is not the type of player that the club should pursue.

“I personally don’t think he’s (Pangai Junior) the right player for the Wests Tigers to buy,” Roach said on Fox Sports.

“It looks like someone comes for sale and the Tigers go ‘oh, we’ll buy him’. Where’s the planning on what they need? What type of player they need?

“What their team will look like in three or four years’ time? It just seems ad hoc.

“It looks like every misfit who comes on the market the Tigers go and buy him.”

Instead of chasing the Tongan superstar, Roach believes that Melbourne Storm veteran Dale Finucane should be at the top of the Tigers’ shopping list.

“If it was me and I was doing anything with the recruitment, Dale Finucane – I would throw the cheque book straight at that bloke,” Roach added.

“He’s the type of player who can teach them how to win.

“If you’re going to buy a player like Pangai, you need some experienced blokes to pull his coat because it doesn’t happen at the Broncos.

“Finucane would be worth his weight in gold.”

While Finucane would be a perfect fit for the Tigers, it is unlikely that they will be able to lure the forward. It has been reported that the co-captain is likely to take less money to stay at the Melbourne Storm.

This is despite significant interest from New South Wales clubs.

Manly legend Mark Carroll shares a similar sentiment with Roach, believing that Panagi Junior is not living up to his immense potential.

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR

Prop Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 121.3

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 3.1

Tackle Breaks

“In regards to Pangai Jr, imagine if he had the determination of Jake Trbojevic. He plays one week in, three weeks out,” Carroll said.

“His natural talent is a waste.”

Pangai Junior has a lengthy stint on the sidelines over the upcoming month following his crusher tackle Cameron Murray. With the current situation, it is believed that TPJ has played his last game for the Broncos.

Recently, Pangai spoke about his contract situation saying that he wanted his future destination decided in the upcoming weeks.

“I thought I was on contract but contracts don’t mean much these days,” he said.

“I’ve got to cop it on the chin and get my manager to do his job.

“We’ve got one game in the next three weeks so I’d love to get my future sorted in the next three weeks. I haven’t thought about (where I might go).”