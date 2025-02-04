The Canterbury Bulldogs may move towards putting names on player jerseys, but it's not something rival clubs are immediately jumping on board with.

Player names on jerseys is not something that has regularly been used by NRL clubs given the numbering system doesn't allow players to use the same number each week.

But club CEO Aaron Warburton said this week that is's something the Bulldogs are aiming for from as early as 2026 to help the Bulldogs "put themselves on the map."

“It's about pushing the boundaries … It's about us putting the Bulldogs on the map,” he said on Mornings with Matt White on SEN.

“We're actually talking with the NRL at the moment because we think it's the perfect moment to implement surnames on the back of jerseys.

“Something as simple as that we think will really engage the fans.

“There's a lot of chat online, particularly with our fanbase, around why they can't see a Burton or Kikau or Mahoney on the backs of jerseys with their number.

“The stats say they want it, and we're really open to it. It'd be a discussion for us and all the clubs and in particular the top-of-jersey sponsor to negotiate what that would look like to make way for the surname.

“I don't think you want to implement a surname on the back of a jersey and have it so small that you can't see it.

“I think it's important that a player's brand can go to the next level and kids can aspire to buy and wear the Burton jersey and then one day wear the blue and white.”

But the North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors have both suggested the move simply wouldn't work for a range of issues.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Cowboys director of football said he didn't hate the idea, but believes the logistics of it would be a challenge.

“I don't hate it but then my mind jumps to the operational reality of that as well and how many late changes you have to teams throughout the year and if you're naming 22 guys on a Tuesday then what happens, week to week,” Michael Luck said on SEN Radio with Corey and Heals.

“I've got an apparel budget as well that's getting bigger and bigger every year and then if you go spending $400,000 on kit and you have new jerseys every second week for guys, that jumps up a bit more.

“But I do understand the appeal of it…I don't think it's impossible.

“I think there are some intricacies there that probably clubs haven't had to deal with since Super League when it did last happen but they'll a bit to get through with the commercial rise…but I can see the appeal.”

The Warriors, meanwhile, said they wouldn't pursue the idea as it isn't financially feasible.

New Zealand Warriors' CEO Cam George says the club won't pursue player surnames on jerseys because it's not financially viable for the club. What would you like to see? #NRL pic.twitter.com/xIBT9ablfe — SEN League (@SENLeague) February 4, 2025

News Corp are also reporting that the move would need support from all 17 NRL clubs to be approved by the game's governing body, leaving it extremely unlikely Wartburton and the Bulldogs would be able to get their wish.

Despite that, it could be put to the clubs, with the NRL believed to be open to the idea.